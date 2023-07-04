Review: The Idol, Season 1

The HBO series is a collection of disastrous scenes that get worse with each episode

In Wicked since (1950) show girl (1995), there is no shortage of Hollywood caricatures about wonderful universe of entertainment, The drama of celebrities who need to experience Dante’s Inferno so they can conquer it full glory It’s a recurring agenda that, to a greater or lesser extent, always manages to elicit interesting reflections on the deteriorating cult of public figures, in whatever branch it is cast. not so with SculptureCategory HBO Which ended this Sunday (2).

operated through a partnership between Sam Levinson ,Excitement, abel tesfayeO! weekend that you know in music, and pray to faheemwho made his screenwriting debut on the show, Sculpture It was panned by critics when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year and was involved in several backstage controversies following the director’s exit. Amy Seimetz ,she dies tomorrow), who was later replaced by Levinson. With a campus that promised to explore the world show business provocatively, much of what the series achieves is actually the opposite of what it prefers to supply men suit Instead of developing what it had aimed to do.

for pop stars jocelyn ,lily-rose depp), nothing could be worse than falling into oblivion. But the young singer, who used to fill stadiums and enthrall legions of fans with her soulful songs, is no longer the same: after suffering nervous breakdown On tour, Joss had to backstage in an attempt regain your mental healthA tricky task as your career can go downhill in the blink of an eye.

Thus, Jocelyn is counting on the support of her team to come back on top. Rebuild Your Image in the Music Industry, whereby the world, and especially his fans, see him as a respected figure in the music world. But things get complicated when Joss meets Tedros ,Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a mysterious businessman who promises free the singer from her deepest insecurities,

that’s the basis Sculpture Tries to develop over five episodes. And I use verb verb because it’s the only verb the Sam Levinson-directed show manages to do from the point of view of a singer vulnerable to her uncertainties. The program delves deeply (very deeply in fact) into interesting questions about a young artist’s experience amidst an utterly aggressive, inhumane and exploitative industry, everything is done that way. superficial That even a vestige of possible sarcasm fails to yield good results.

Much of the problem comes from the way Sam Levinson treats Jocelyn in front of the camera. everything is done with a abusive tone who associates the image of Lily-Rose Depp with an inanimate object fulfilling the sexual fantasies of a cisgender and heterosexual man One who cannot see beyond his ego. In this case, the vision precisely comes from a trio of creators SculptureIn: Levinson, Tesfaye and Faheem.

“I believe that sometimes things that can be revolutionary push boundaries”, director Sam Levinson referred to the sexual overtones and “disruptive” potential during the show’s Cannes press conference (via Vulture), saying he felt it summed up his work with The Weeknd and Faheem. however, Sculpture It’s quite the opposite: while it wants to be “revolutionary”, all it achieves is regression. gender stereotypes That the audiovisual industry has persisted for decades and continues to subject the female body to degrading and hypersexualized attitudes.

And that’s not unheard of in Sam Levinson’s career. just put any episode Excitementseries made by him, and see how How ,Sydney Sweeney) is treated in the scene. Viewed from an objective perspective, Sweeney’s character, who, like Jocelyn, struggles with her mental health is only used for satisfy male pleasure Nothing else.

A female objectification It is everywhere, but it is in the audiovisual that it coalesces with a powerful (and deeply worrying) imaginative discourse. male mistO! “male gaze” who is still digging his claws into the entertainment industry. In Sculpturehe is that male mist which hypersexualizes the image of Jocelyn, an insecure young singer whom the camera only sees as an object of desire.

Levinson’s view is that there the woman exists only to fulfill the desires of the man. It has no personality of its own, no purpose, much less free will to follow what it believes in: it exists as an object, It is in this way that he shows Jocelyn from beginning to end, even when he expresses the mistaken idea that the young woman is in charge of her actions. But the camera doesn’t suggest so, as it’s too busy exploring every exposed inch of actress Lily-Rose Depp’s body, and there’s no play of lighting or good framing that can repair the damage done to the fight story. Patriarchal oppression against women.

And the problem here is that sex is not being used as a narrative element. Sculpture seeks to explore the protagonist’s sexuality after an encounter with Tedros. Ultimately, sex shouldn’t be tabooAnd it’s a work that can serve as a guiding thread for great audiovisual narratives, as it did with wild instinct (1992), from Paul Verhoeven,

However, unlike Verhoeven, who knows better how to be sarcasm than anyone show business and man’s relationship with sex, Levinson and company are so absorbed in their own personal universe that they cannot provide the minimal sensuality and radicalism that they claim.

Everything is forced, as if Jocelyn and Tedros are playing tag. fifty Shades of Grey Just to try to shock the puritanical and moralistic public. The result is so devoid of sexiness that, honestly, the touch of a simple hand in customization pride and Prejudice, from the principal Joe Wrightmanages to be sexier than any scene Sculpture,

While Jocelyn’s every move in the plot is inspired by Sam Levinson’s driving, this is not the case with Tedros, played by The Weeknd. With a murky past and controversial ways, the nightclub owner who wins Jocelyn’s heart with promises that, at first glance, seem like the answers the pop star was looking for is another problematic fabrication Sculpture What Helps to intensify male vision When, in fact, we are talking about the trajectory of Joss.

Through an effortless performance, The Weeknd shows with each episode that, as much as an actor, he’s actually a great singer. Tedros’ personality is so superficial that any attempt to turn him into a menacing figure in script or direction fails to produce minimally interesting results. Needless to mention that The Weeknd doesn’t even attempt to deliver anything that’s beyond basic and mediocre.

Which is why his relationship with Jocelyn is always fraught with the feeling that something is missing in this puzzle of very few pieces. There’s no relationship development in the plot, and no one seems too concerned about making it, after all what matters to them, at the end of the day, is simply producing. “blow by blow” Using jokes about sexual abuse, such as in a certain scene where Lily-Rose’s character tells her friend and assistant Reading ,Rachel Sennott) who liked Tedros because he had “rapacious energy”.

These are problems that drag on from the first moments of the opening chapter Sculpture and which, due to poor management, overshadows any loopholes discovered by the program to criticize the celebrity world. There is a very well constructed scene in the second episode (double fantasy), for example, where Jocelyn is required to record the music video for her next hit song, but she fails to perfect the choreography and rhythm of her performance several times due to emotional issues.

maybe that’s the order Only when the camera looks at Jocelyn with some sensitivity, exposing his weaknesses so that the public can get to know a little more about who he is under the guise of success, not just to objectify him and make him available to Tedros’ wishes. However, all this goes to waste when a lazy twist In jocelyn foreverThe fifth and final episode of the series tries to destroy the image we have of the star, but in the end, it just makes you roll your eyes because the journey there was so disastrous.

Another thing is Sculpture Tries to do things with a certain interest, but fails to execute joss’s relationship with his team, Actress Rachel Sennott He, like actors, manages to do wonders with the little skill he has Hank Azaria it is Da’Vine Joy Randolph, both members of the team of businessmen who revolve the singer’s life and who are practically her family. even the singer Troye Sivan She has her five minutes of fame on the show, and Lily-Rose Depp also manages to carry on throughout the story, even though her character is constantly neglected by her creators.

in view of this, Sculpture It may even bill itself as a “revolutionary” series, but the journey to its conclusion couldn’t go any further than that. Jocelyn’s trajectory as she struggles to regain her relevance in the music industry blank and emotionless – she’s there just to be sensual at the sight of three men who see her as one visible objectfeeding their own sexual fantasies only to produce a perfect spectacle.

