review | Among Strangers (Apple TV+)

Entre Estranhos arrived at the Apple TV catalog with high hopes. However, the series, starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, makes little effort to connect its history, which makes it extremely repetitive and cliched. So, even with a good idea, Akiva Goldsman fails to really convey a good vision of the League in the book.

The anthology series The Crowded Room is based on the biographical book The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. In this we understand how Billy Milligan, Danny Sullivan in the series (tom holland), became the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder). The mystery behind the case and the past of the boy involved in the New York shootout is revealed through interviews and interrogation conducted by Riya (Amanda Seyfried), a clinical psychologist dedicated to the cause but who needs to balance her professional life with being a single mother.

a good idea on paper

The Minds of Billy Milligan is an acclaimed non-fiction novel by Daniel Keyes, which has made Keyes distinguished for his approach to dissociative identity disorder. This book presents a great view of the human psyche. And it’s like diving into a mind that, while complex, is also of immense curiosity. Furthermore, bringing in an investigation and vision of how great the power of our mind is and how the system of the time was able to do little to work on mental issues.

The downside of all this, when we watch the series, is that the whole atmosphere created in the book, about not knowing what’s real and what’s not, is lost in the first few episodes. The series sometimes drags out details that aren’t vital to the plot, moreover, it does a very poor job of editing the episodes.

it is worth it?

To begin with, from the very beginning, the series introduces its great plotline: Holland’s character disorder. This can be seen as a bold move, however, as the production makes little effort to pursue the other great moments. It slows down and spills over to others, making it monotonous and even lost in places. Perhaps the series’ attempt to shed more light on mental health issues is also not valid. It’s because she tries to play with the fact at some points, and Seyfried’s character, at a certain point, can’t believe the guy, but it’s transparent in a way that she also knows that Danny creates the character, and “strings”. Boy for fun.

And as noted, with his stellar plot in the first 2 episodes, Entre Estranhos is watching ships as he tries to create a mystery around Danny’s mind. After all, we know about the boy’s problem, so it’s easy to assume who the “saviors” are in the situations he finds himself in.

The main attraction here is Seyfried, in my opinion. Jo, despite seeming a bit dull at some points, gives a fine performance as Rhea, the determined interrogator who starts the boy’s stories. On the other hand, Tom Holland once again delivers an average and uninspiring performance. The actor tries to create even more drama around his character, but doesn’t come across as forced and overbearing. Holland is trying to break out of the image of a fragile, charismatic little boy and get into more serious productions, but he hasn’t quite reached that point yet.

Entre Estranhos finally arrived on Apple TV+ with much fanfare, but the series is really drawn out, and tries to create mystery where there is none.

Rating: 2 out of 5.

data sheet

Construction: akiva goldsman

Duration: 10 episodes, approx 45 min.

Country: We

gender: Drama, Biography, Police

Year: 2023

Classification: 16 years

