Remember the celebrities who had a baby through surrogacy, like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen? TV and celebrities

Thales Brittas, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are just some of the celebrities who used surrogacy to have children – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

This Wednesday (28), John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced the arrival of their fourth child. According to a post on social media, little Wren Alexander Stephens was born via a surrogate on June 19.

Chrissy Teigen thanked the woman who delivered her baby in a social media post – Photo: Playback/Instagram

In the caption, the model revealed that after losing her third child in October 2020, she looked for other options to expand her family. He also thanked the woman who gave birth to his child and said the baby’s name matched his: “We want to thank you, Alexandra, for the wonderful gift you have given us. And we wish the world So pleased to report that he is here, along with a name that will live forever with you, Wren Alexander Stephens”.

Other celebrities have already resorted to this method to get heirs, like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Check it out below!

Cristiano Ronaldo posing with his wife Georgina Rodríguez and their five children – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Even before his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez took hold, the star was already raising his heirs. The first child, Cristiano Jr., and the twins, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, were born via surrogate. Later, the model produced Alana and Bella.

Elton John and David Furnish

Elton John, her husband and their two children – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Elton John and her husband David Furnish had two children through surrogacy. Even the younger Zachary and Elijah were produced by the same woman.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's two youngest children were born via surrogacy – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Kim and Kanye were already parents to North and Saint when they decided to use a surrogate for Chicago and Psalm. the reason? The business woman is suffering from placenta accreta and doctors have advised her not to have any more children.

Lucy Liu celebrates her son's 5th birthday – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

A single mother, the actress opted for Rockwell Lloyd Liu as a surrogate mother. Liu, 47 at the time, said, “It seemed like the right choice for me because I was working and didn’t know when I would be able to stop.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have Faith and Sunday; The youngest child was born via surrogacy – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Of Nicole’s four children, only one was born in her womb: Sunday, her first daughter with Keith Urban. The actress tried to get pregnant again with her husband, but faced with infertility issues, resorted to surrogacy to get Faith in her arms.

Nicole also adopted two children, Connor and Isabella, during her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and daughter – Photo: Playback/Instagram

In January 2022, the couple had their first heir, Malati Mary, born from another woman’s womb.

Ramona Agurma and Rebel Wilson with little Royce Lillian – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Engaged to businesswoman Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson turned to surrogacy to have their first daughter, Royce Lillian.

Ricky Martin and Jawan Yosef

Ricky Martin posing with youngest Rena – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Ricky has four children, all via surrogacy. Twins Matteo and Valentino were born before the singer’s sexual orientation and relationship with the young man. Years later, with a current partner, he had Lucia and Ren.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Have Twins Through Surrogacy — Photo: Playback

After having their first child, Sarah and Matthew tried to conceive a second time, but were unsuccessful. So, they resorted to surrogacy for the twins Tabitha and Marion.

Carmo Dalla Vecchia and Joao Emanuel Carneiro

Carmo Dalla Vecchia and his son Pedro – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I had a great relationship with our surrogate, which I maintain to this day. A very respectful relationship. João and I had a conversation with her and her husband to see if we would compromise, would we have a -like the other, if there was an affinity”, said the actor.

Paulo Gustavo and Thales Bretas

Paulo Gustavo and Thales Brittas' children Gael and Romeu were born through two surrogates – photo: reproduction/Instagram