Release date for lead single from Billie Eilish’s new album revealed

According to update chart But TwitterOne “insider” released information and it is speculated that his next “lead single” Will open on 13 July.

Billie Eilish will release the lead single from her upcoming studio album on July 13, according to a reliable insider. pic.twitter.com/sKMl5otZHW — UpdateCharts (@updatecharts) 3 July 2023

american singer billie eilish Since the beginning of his career, he has received more than 70 awards and has reached almost 200 nominations. At the age of just 20, Billy has already created record books.Guinness Book‘ twice.

In early 2022, she entered as the “youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of Film Music Awards”. grammyOne oscar and a Golden Globe for the song “No Time To Die”007 franchise theme song, “007: No Time To Die”, The James Bond classic received a dramatic and memorable performance from the singer after winning an Oscar, an orchestral appearance and recognition as the youngest person ever to receive a statuette.

Watch the video of the demonstration:

Billie Eilish performing at the 2022 Oscars (Video: Playback/YouTube/Billie Eilish Channel)

Shortly thereafter, Billie was also recorded in the book as having the “Most Consecutive Grammy Nominations for Record of the Year (Female)”, having been nominated consecutively in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions, now in 2023 as well. .

The singer gained popularity with her debut single in 2016. “Ocean Eyes”, and since then, it has been rapidly gaining fame and recognition. your first album “Where do we go when we all fall asleep?” but made 14 singles at once hot 100 From BoardWhere he also made his debut with his hit film.bad man” Top 10, which will soon receive a remix version with Justin Bieber.

billie eilish and finnessComposers of most of her songs, her brother and her sister, are a great duo and, together, they created hits that marked the singer’s career.

It is certain that the world will be waiting for the release of the next single.

Featured Image: Billie Eilish holding her award. Playback/Frederick J. Brown/AFP