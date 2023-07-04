Regional League South: Competitive Week 5 Ends, Rosario Celebrates in League of Legends

Regional League South has completed its fifth competition and WAP Esports remains one of a kind, check out how the games played out in this post.

On June 29 and 30, the Southern Regional League of Legends celebrated the eleventh and twelfth day of the competition. Now, with return games and three weeks until playoffs, WAP Esports holds first place with ten games in his favor, followed by his classic rival Primate with nine points. follow them after Furious Gaming with eight points and duet Globant Emerald and Malvinas Rise in the next position with seven points. ebro maintains its stability with six games are won while Eclipse Gaming and Undead Gaming are left with four points every. He follows them Meta gaming with three dots and finally the champion of Peru, Spectacled bears with two glasses in the pocket.

Thursday in Regional League South

Like the first game of this eleventh date in the Southern regional league there was a confrontation Primacy at the Falklands Rise, which was named as good game with all letters young Romangame commentator with Polarity. The game could be for either of the two teams, with big ups and downs, but Malvinas came to the surface and won in 43 minutes with a score of 28-29. After the game WAP Esports from Rosario defeated the Ebro Lions after 31 minutes of play.underworld dragon soul and score 29-12 in favor of Rosario, with such a result, they were alone in the first place. then they were Furious Gaming, who managed to score another point by beating Spectacled Bear 9-7 after 28 minutes of play.

To close the date Globant Emerald failed to beat Undead BK and take the point that they needed so much, since the undead managed to defeat Baron Nashor in 35 minute startand win it with a score of 18-46 in his favor. like the last fight Meta Gaming managed to take revenge after defeating the champion of his region, Eclipse Gaming. After 42 minutes of play and a score of 21-10, the Meta managed to take the lead and with his team updated a couple of weeks ago, he achieved a long-awaited victory.

Friday is getting closer to the playoffs

twelfth date Chilean Champion of the League of Honor started Eclipse Gaming vs veteran Furious Gaming. They both fought but furies managed to get stronger and beat eclipse 23-17 in 39 minutes of play. undead undead games They wanted to end their perfect week and they succeeded beating the Spectacular Bears 15-9 in 31 minutes. Bye Zombie_ sang with my partner gotsar, Malvinas Rise reached their perfect week by beating the Lions of La Plata 19-9 in less than 29 minutes of play.

It’s the turn rosarinos in front of emerald and the jungler from WAP Esports continues to spin with his Wukong without stopping, as Funky the Dog or the evil puppy, as he is called, He achieved a perfect game of 8/0/10, which brought his team a victory in 38 minutes of play and with a score in favor of WAP Esports 21-14. At the end we saw disrespectful primacy After a series of actions, win a team fight on the river, defeat Baron Nashor, break all the turrets and win a game against Meta Gaming 19-11 in 31 minutes of play.