PUBG Mobile unveils its Dragon Ball skins; Goku and Vegeta will arrive at the Royal Rumble

If you don’t remember PUBG Mobile confirmed in August last year cooperation with dragon ball. If you’re a Battle Royale fan, you’ll be happy to know that this special content is getting closer. In fact, KRAFTON has already revealed the first skins that its popular game will receive.

Just like the fans dragon ball Goku and Vegeta are expected to join the pitched battles with great skins. Of course, this collaboration will have more content, but it will be revealed in the coming days with all the details of this long-awaited crossover.

Goku and Vegeta are ready to arrive at PUBG Mobile

On social media, KRAFTON titles have released several teasers of collaboration with dragon ball. Unexpectedly, the company showed this weekend the first look at the Goku and Vegeta skins, which will retain their classic look to get into the Royal Rumble.

While there is currently no set release date for this exciting content, we do know that it will debut alongside version 2.7 of the game. If you don’t remember, this collaboration will focus on Dragon Ball Super and his latest film.

So it seems to be a matter of time before the content of Gohan, Piccolo and other characters in the popular saga will also be confirmed. Collaboration is also expected to include activities, special events and other thematic elements from dragon ball.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait to find out more about it. In the meantime, below you can get a first look at Goku and Vegeta in PUBG Mobile.

