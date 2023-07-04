PS5 Slim may have revealed new details about its existence, price and release date

A lighter version of the PS5 is expected to hit the market later this year, according to Microsoft documents that were revealed during the FTC lawsuit.

The current generation of consoles is finally starting to take off, as can be proven by the more than 38 million consoles sold by PS5 to date, while Microsoft has around 21 million with Xbox Series X | S. Thus, everything points to the fact that next generation could last until 2028 give a little more headroom to the current one and its compromised start due to lack of components. However, console reviews are the order of the day. the existence of the PS5 Slim could have been confirmed recently.

As is usually the case these days, information comes from FTC and Microsoft lawsuit to buy Activision Blizzard. As follows from the document of the North American company, the arrival thin model PS5, plus a Pro model in the future. At the moment, we don’t know if it will be a regular PS5 Slim or something similar. hybrid model with removable drive which has already been discussed before. In addition, the same report also makes an assumption about a possible release date and price.

The PS5 Slim will go on sale this year for €400.

Of course, these are Microsoft forecasts, so you have to take this as a rumor, although companies usually operate with very reliable information in these matters. As stated in said document, The PS5 Slim will go on sale later this year.coinciding with launch of project Q, a device designed for portable gaming. On the other hand, it also indicates the price that this new PS5 model will have, reaching 400 euro.

Therefore, everything indicates that Sony will be preparing for new wave of equipment allowing access to the next generation at a reduced price. As a reminder, the PS5 base model is on sale for a limited time at the moment, so if you’re thinking of jumping into Sony’s next generation, play games like Final Fantasy XVIthis might be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.