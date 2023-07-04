PS Plus free games now available in July 2023 for PS4 and PS5

New month, new range of possibilities to expand your library on PlayStation consoles. From now on, you will have access to the free PS Plus Essential games of the July round. PS4 and PS5 are complemented by three games that are as different as their quality. You have until August 11 11:00 (CEST) to be able to redeem them; once you do, they will be permanently linked to your profile. You will be able to access them as long as you have a subscription to that modality or higher.

Those selected this month include both the version for PS4 as for PS5. A big name of its own is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a multi-generational game that will let you play Treyarch’s latest game in all its modalities. We continue to work on the remastering of Alan Wake, who will star in the sequel this October. Finally, we find Endling: Extinction is Forever as a ration to bring our feelings to the surface.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While the July games for the Extra and Premium modalities are confirmed, you can already enjoy last month’s round. Among them were weighty names such as Lettering, Rogue Legacy 2 and Far Cry 6, among others. You can see the full list of games here. Included are classic PSP and PSX titles, led by Killzone: Liberation and the first Worms this month.