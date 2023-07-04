Prime Day: Award-winning movies as low as R$10; See the list

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the store if you make a purchase.

Another edition of Amazon’s annual sales event, Prime Day, is coming. Apart from discounts in digital stores, the e-commerce giant is already wooing its customers with exclusive offers on Prime Video as well. A Amazon is offering up to 50% off on a range of movies on the Prime Video store,

The list contains some of the most recent feature films that were screened in cinemas, such as Shazam! fury of the gods, puss in boots 2 it is Top Gun: Maverick, The store will also make available titles that are not currently available on other streams black phone, the fabelmans, Marrowbone’s Secret it is crazy rich, All feature films coming in for less than R$10,

Check out the top discounted movies in the Prime Video Store below!

Exclusive Prime Store tab with movies on offer

Movies Under R$10 in the Amazon Store

Movies rented through the Prime Video Store can be viewed for a limited time. Upon completion of payment, the feature film is released for up to 48 hours for viewing within the streaming service, which works on cell phones, smart TVs, consoles, and other products.

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order (BRL 9.90)

The most fearless and endearing feline swordsman and milk-loving Puss in Boots is back in an all-new adventure from the Shrek universe. He discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll on him, as his fondness for danger and disregard for his own safety have caused him to burn eight of his nine men, though he lost count along the way. given.

Shazam! fury of the gods (BRL 9.90)

The film chronicles the story of teenager Billy Batson, who discovers the magic words “Shazam!” Upon speaking, transforms into his superhero alter ego, Shazam.

An overweight, lonely man seeks his last chance at salvation to be reunited with his teenage daughter.

Top Gun: Maverick (BRL 8.90)

Thirty years later, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is still giving it his all as a distinguished naval aviator. However, he must face the ghosts of the past as he leads TOP GUN’s finest trainees on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those chosen to fly.

Jurassic World: Domain (BRL 9.90)

jurassic world domain Takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live alongside – and hunted – humans all over the world. This delicate balance will shape the future and forever determine whether humans will remain apex predators on the planet they now share.

man of the north (BRL 8.90)

Robert Eggers (headlight) starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy tells an epic tale of revenge that explores the lengths to which a Viking prince can go in search of justice for his murdered father.

M3GAN There’s a marvel of artificial intelligence, a realistic doll programmed to be a child’s best companion and a parent’s greatest ally, but things don’t go according to plan.

Megan, a film by James Wan, was one of the highlights of 2023 in cinemas (Reproduction/Blumhouse)

black phone (BRL 9.90)

Finny, a shy but smart 13-year-old boy, is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and confined in a soundproof basement, where screaming doesn’t help. When an unplugged phone in the wall starts ringing, Finny learns that he can hear the voices of the killer’s past victims. and they are committed to making sure that

A silent film superstar, a young starlet, a production executive and a musical sensation try to stay on top of the 1920s Hollywood scene, and stay relevant in an industry ready for the next big thing.

Rediscover the magic of the movies, inspired by Steven Spielberg’s childhood the fabelmansThe story of a young man who discovers a devastating family secret and the power of movies to help us see the truth about others and ourselves.

Idris Elba stars in this survival thriller about a widowed father who vacations in a South African nature reserve with his two daughters when he is suddenly followed by an aggressive lion obsessed with hunting humans.

After witnessing a strange and harrowing patient incident, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins to experience terrifying visions. Reality and nightmares collide, and Rose must confront her troubled past in order to escape.

inspired by the research of new York TimesThe film follows the incredible true story of how journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor went from unknown to inspiration, breaking the silence on the topic of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

About Prime Day 2023

Prime Day is already one of the most anticipated events of the year for Amazon Prime members. This is because the company provides exclusive discounts and lightning offers for customers across all categories of the site.

this year, The event will be held on July 11 and 12 And, like previous versions, Kindle devices, Fire Stick, Echo Show and Alexa products are expected to arrive at very affordable prices. Expect offers across computer accessories, fashion, food and other categories as well. Other brands that will be on sale are Lancôme, Kerastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop and Sony.

amazon prime free for 30 days