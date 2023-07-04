Pokémon TCG introduces Koraidon and Miraidon cards from the Obsidian Flames set, and they’re amazing

Corydon and Miraidon look impressive in these two new maps that we’re showing you exclusively.

Charizard is one of the main characters in this new Pokémon JCC expansion.

Pokémon gives a lot to talk about these days with various events that fit their names, as for part of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, we’re seeing Delphox return in a new event, while Pokémon GO players will be able to capture Mew Shiny for a limited time. However, although these two titles have already been covered, we cannot ignore this. Pokémon JCC is about to launch a new expansion.

In this sense, we are watching the next August 11th come. new addition for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the Trading Card Game, so in this case we will be witnessing an expansion called obsidian flame and that they will bring new Pokémon ex Teracrystal. And in this sense we have two exclusive letters to present it to you in style, since this time the main characters Corydon and Miraidonlegendary Pokemon of the ninth generation, whose cards we present to you exclusively.

Corydon and Miraydon are the protagonists of this Pokémon JCC exclusive.

Based on this, it should be said that the Obsidian Flames collection will bring a lot of new products, since we will be able to Former Dark-type Charizard instead of his usual Fire-typeamong many others, counting in turn a collection that will add nearly 50 new Pokémon cards, which will no doubt encourage both professional players as well as collectorstime to talk about Corydon and Miraydonboth in their former version.

First of all, Koraidon ex will have 230 PS and two moves, the first being Split Lightning at 20, and Gaia Pressure being much more brutal at 230 even with recoil damage. On the other side Miraidon is somewhat weaker having 220 hp His moves will be Quick Draw with the same strength and Techno Turbo 150 which, though less powerful, has better effect.

The illustrations themselves reflect the enormous power of these two creatures, so if you want to get them, remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – Obsidian Flames will be available on August 11th..