Pokémon Go! will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a special event

Niantic party and celebrate the seventh anniversary Pokémon GO. As such, it will be celebrated with a special event running from July 6 at 10:00 AM (local time) to July 12 at 8:00 PM (local time), where Trainers will have the opportunity to catch different Pokémon that will spawn every day of this have a great holiday, as well as get spinning bonuses, shiny Gimmigul coins and the return of a brilliant masterpiece exploration story and much more!

As if that wasn’t enough, during this party, new Pokemon will debut as Wartortle and Blastoise in a party hat. In addition, trainers will be able to use the Squirtle Candy to evolve the Squirtle, Wartortle and Party Hat Blastoise. There will also be some awesome bonuses like an increased chance to become Lucky Friendships and Pokemon becoming Lucky Pokemon through deals. On the other hand, trainers will have a better chance of finding 7, 77, or more Gimmighoul Coins when spinning a PokéStop with the Gold Lure module.

In addition, each day of the Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary Party will have exclusive bonuses such as friendship level up twice as fast, as well as double candy and stardust for catching Pokémon, half the distance to eggs when they hatch. incubator that day and many more surprises.

On the other hand, Magneton, Lapras, Flareon, Snorlax, and Sileo will appear in three-star raids. While in five-star raids, trainers will be able to capture Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and in mega-raids, the luckiest one is Mega Blastoise in a multi-colored state.

In this special event, Field Research Challenges will be dedicated to the anniversary, so trainers who complete them will be able to meet the first Pokémon companions like Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, and more. Also during the exploration of time, you will have the opportunity to meet Pikachu in a party hat.

In addition, during this celebration on Sunday, July 9, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, there will be a classic Community Day starring Squirtle, Pokémon #0007.

In celebration of this event, an exclusive Anniversary Box will be available in the Pokémon GO Online Store from July 6 to July 10, with everything you need to keep the celebration going.

Without a doubt, the seventh anniversary of Pokémon GO will be full of great events and surprises, so we invite all trainers to join this party. For more information on the 7th Anniversary, Community Days, special events, and new additions to the game, follow the official Pokémon GO blog and social media. In addition, we remind trainers to always pay attention to their surroundings and follow the rules of the health authorities when playing Pokémon GO.