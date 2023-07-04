Pokémon Go turns 7 years old, and this is the most curious data at the moment

In 2016, it was all kind of Pokémon Go news. What if Koffing had appeared at the moot point, what if someone had stumbled while trying to catch the creature, what if a person had fallen off a cliff without taking his eyes off the screen of his mobile … seven years later, all this information has disappeared, but the game is more relevant than ever. The Pokémon Company and Niantic shared some interesting facts to celebrate the anniversary.

And the thing is, 7 years in a game like Pokémon Go means a lot. The title received many new features and was gradually updated.. During all this time, players have participated in thousands and thousands of battles and raids, hunted thousands of Pokémon, and traded more creatures than anyone could have imagined.

Pokemon GO in the data

Team GO Rocket has fought over 17 billion fights.

There have been over 11 billion intrusions.

Trainers have caught over 614 billion Pokémon.

Trainers have traded over 11 billion Pokémon.

Coaches have sent over 57 billion gifts.

More than 23,000 million game sessions have been played with a friend.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the 7th Anniversary Party will allow you to enjoy various bonuses that will change, Gimmingoul’s shiny coins and various Pokémon, as well as the return of a “very special crafty investigation story” (All in 1 #151 dedicated to Mew). The official site offers all the details about it.

Pokémon GO is a free game available on iOS and Android devices. Niantic’s augmented reality game has been a success from the start and still has a bright future ahead of it, despite issues with the increased cost of remote raid passes.