Pokémon GO is celebrating seven stellar years! What better reason to have a party!

For $5 (or your local currency equivalent), you can claim the artful research paper All in One #151*.

It was first available during the Pokémon GO Kanto Tour in 2021, but we’re bringing it back to our 7th Anniversary party. Complete it to face the shy Shiny Mew!

Once purchased, you will be able to access the Masterful Investigation history which is meant to be completed over time.

Tickets for this masterful investigation will be on sale until Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 20:00 local time.

Holders of this ticket will have access to a compelling exploration story during the 7th Anniversary Party. To earn Master Research, you must open Pokémon GO sometime between Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM and Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM local time. Once you receive the Master Study, you can complete it at any time.

Trainers who have purchased or previously received this Master Exploration Story will receive these bonuses during the 7th Anniversary Party.

Double incense duration

Double the duration of daily adventure incense

Double the duration of lure modules

Please note that you cannot gift tickets to this masterful investigation to other trainers.