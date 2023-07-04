Pokémon Go celebrates its seventh anniversary

It has been seven years since Pokémon Go, one of the most successful games in the collectible monster franchise, was released, mainly because it reached a more open and accessible platform like smartphones compared to closed consoles. Gradually, the game evolved, but always with the idea of ​​having trainers go outside to catch Pokémon and meet other users. But there’s always something going on in the world of Pokémon GO, and as its seventh anniversary is coming up soon, we’re bringing you everything they’ve announced.

This is a celebration of the seventh anniversary of Pokémon Go.

If you join the Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party, you can enjoy rotating power-ups, shiny Gimmigul Coins and different Pokémon every day, and celebrate the return of a special artful exploration story.

From Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM to Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM (local time), the following Pokémon will appear to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokémon Go:

Wartortle in a party hat

Blastoise in a party hat

Other bonuses

Higher chance of making happy friendships.

Increased the chance to get a Lucky Pokémon when trading.

You can get 7, 77 or more Gimmigul Coins by spinning a Pokéstop with a Gold Lure Module.

In addition, every day of the 7th Anniversary Party will have its own bonuses. These bonuses will be valid from 0:00 to 23:59 local time every day. The bonuses are as follows:

July 6th: Double experience for catching Pokémon.

July 7th: Double Stardust for Capturing Pokémon.

July 8th: Double candy for capturing Pokémon.

July 9: Half the hatch distance required to place eggs in the incubator that day.

July 10th: Friendship level will increase twice as fast.

July 11th: Double candy for transferring Pokémon.

July 12th: Double XP with Evolving Pokémon.

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently during the celebration in the wild:

Squirtle in party hat

Pikachu in a cake costume

meowth

ponita



Togedemaru

Galarian Ponita

absolute

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild during certain days of the Pokemon Go Anniversary celebration:

July 6:

Bulbasaur in a party hat

Charmander in a party hat

Squirtle in party hat

July 7:

Chikorite

Cyndaquil

totodile

July 8:

July 9

July 10:

July 11:

July, 12:

one star raids

Bulbasaur in a party hat

Charmander in a party hat

Squirtle in party hat

Pikachu in a cake costume

three star raids

Magneto

lapras

torch

snorlax

Sileo

five star raids

Mega Raids

Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Field Investigations

Since it couldn’t be otherwise in Pokémon Go, a series of field investigations awaits you to solve in order to win all sorts of prizes. If you complete them, you’ll be able to meet starter Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, and more.

Certain Field Research tasks will also grant Mega Energy from the following Pokémon:

Venosaurus

Charizard

explode

skeptical

blaziken

Swampert

interim investigation

For the price of two US dollars or the equivalent price in your local currency, you will be able to access an exclusive temporary investigation of the event. If you complete research objectives such as hatching seven eggs or evolving seven Pokémon, you will receive the following:

1 incubator

1 superincubator

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 lucky egg

1 missile radar

1 star

1 incense

77,777 experience

Encounter with Pikachu in a party hat

The temporary study expires. Timed research quests must be completed and rewards received by Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 PM.

You can also buy and gift tickets to Pokémon GO friends with whom you have a great friendship or higher. Also, tickets cannot be purchased with Pokécoins.

For five US dollars or the equivalent price in your local currency, you will be able to claim an artful research story.”All in one #151“. This is a study that returns from Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto in 2021. If it is completed, you will receive Shiny Mew. Tickets for this masterful investigation will be on sale until Wednesday, July 12th at 20:00.

Those who buy this ticket will have access to an artful exploration story during the 7th Anniversary Party. Once you receive a master study, you can complete it at any time without time limits. They will also receive the following bonuses during the Pokémon Go 7th Anniversary Party event:

Double incense duration

Double the duration of daily adventure incense

Double the duration of lure modules

community day squirt

There will also be a classic Community Day starring Squirtle, which matches Pokémon number 0007 in the Pokédex. And yes, that’s already four numbers, because with Pokémon Purple and Pokémon Scarlet, The number of Pokémon registered in the National Pokédex has already been exceeded.. This Community Day with Squirtle will take place on Sunday, July 9 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.