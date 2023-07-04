Pokémon GO celebrates its 7th anniversary, party details and prizes

July 4, 2023, 13:00.

Pokémon GO meets with long tablecloths for his seventh anniversaryso plan to celebrate with an amazing party full of surprises for sneakers.

Based on the fact that it’s time to celebrate the seventh anniversary Pokémon GO! Niantic has prepared an unusual event that will take place from July 6 to 12 from 10:00 to 20:00 (local time).

during this holidaycoaches will have the opportunity to capture special pokemon that will appear every day, in addition to enjoying spinning bonuses, gimmigul coins brilliant and the return of a brilliant story research master. And that is not all!

On this great holiday, a new Pokemon with a party hat like Wartortle And explode.

Coaches can use squirtle candy evolve into squirtle, Wartortle And explodeall in festive hats.

In addition, they will be awarded amazing bonusessuch as a higher chance of getting a happy friendship and a chance for Pokémon to become lucky pokemon through the exchanges.

Also in connection with the seventh anniversary, there will be more opportunities for coaches to find seven, 77 and even more. gimmigul coins by clicking on the PokéStop with the gold bait module.

Every day of the seventh anniversary of Pokémon GO will bring exclusive bonuses such as double the increase friendship levelstwice candies And star dust for catching Pokémon, half the distance required to hatch the eggs when placing them in the incubator on the same day, and many other surprises.

In terms of raids, trainers will be able to challenge three-star Pokémon like Magneton, Lapras, Flareon, Snorlax, and Sileo.

In addition, in five-star raids, you will have a chance to capture Articuno, Zapdos, supplication And for the luckiest Mega Blastoise in his brilliant form in Mega Raids!

During this special task event ifield studies They will be dedicated to the anniversary.

Once completed, trainers will be able to meet their first Pokémon partners, such as bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, silt and many others.

Also, during the interim investigation, you will have the opportunity to meet with pikachu wear party hatadding a touch of fun to the celebration.

In addition, as part of the celebration, on Sunday, July 9, from 14:00 to 17:00 (local time), a classic community day Starring Squirtle, pokemon number 0007.

And for those who want to get additional supplies, anniversary box exclusive from 6 to 10 July, which will have all the necessary supplies to continue the celebration.

