Pokémon GO announces the return of Mew Shining for a limited time

Pokémon GO is gearing up to celebrate its seventh anniversary, and it will come with the return of one of the most coveted Pokémon: Mew Shining.

Seems unbelievable but they’ve already gone no less 7 years since the official release of Pokémon GO, the game that revolutionized the world all summer long by inviting them to take to the streets to get their hands on the 151 original creatures of the franchise developed by Game Freak. A lot has changed since then, and the saga is having one of its best moments, with sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple rising to become the seventh best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. Now, to celebrate the anniversary of the mobile game, se brings back one of his most coveted Pokémon.

This is due to the fact that Niantic has already announced all those events that will take place during celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokémon GO. Thus, from Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 AM to Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 PM (Spanish Peninsular time), the title will include a lot of new content. So, Wartortle and Blastoise will arrive with a party hat.Bye Pikachu will be available in a cake costumein addition to improve the appearance of some Pokémon like Togedemaruamong many others that you can check out in the official Niantic blog announcement.

Most importantly, though, is the return of one of the most coveted Pokémon by the Pokémon GO community: Mew Shining. It will be available via Masterful Investigation, “All in One #151”although you have to pay to access it 5 euro.

How to Make Mew Shiny in Pokémon GO

To get this shiny Mew, you’ll have to follow the steps in the new investigation, although at the moment it is not reported what they will be. Thus, after paying 5 euros, the owners of this ticket will have access to the history of the judicial investigation during the 7th anniversary party. To get Master Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point. between Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM and Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM (local time). Once you receive the Master Study, you can complete it at any time. Among others advantages which includes this judicial investigation, the following points stand out:

Double incense duration

Double the duration of daily adventure incense

Double the duration of lure modules

So if you still haven’t received a shiny version of Mew in Pokémon GOin just a few days, you will have the opportunity to achieve it again if you are willing to pay the price for this new investigation.