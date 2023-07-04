Play Station Plus Is it worth buying?

If you are subscribed to the Play Station Plus subscription game service, you will be aware of the sweeping changes introduced in mid-June last year, offering a number of subscription levels for registered players to enjoy various benefits. With so many expensive games on the market, a subscription service can help ease that pain.

The updated Play Station Plus is available in three subscription levels: Essential, Extra and Premium, each offering different benefits. In addition, PS Plus has always offered its subscribers exclusive discounts in its store, and gives away free games every month. The platform also provides 100 gigabytes of cloud storage with a subscription.

But you might be wondering if PlayStation Plus is worth it? If you are a gamer and enjoy long gaming sessions, you will want to get as many bonus games as possible at a big discount (or even free). Let me suggest that PlayStation Plus is still a great option today, especially now that the service is merged with PlayStation Now.

What is the cost of a Play Station Plus subscription?

As we anticipated, Play Station Plus is now available in three subscription tiers, the most basic of which is “Basic”, which costs around $10 per month depending on your country of origin. This tier offers exactly the same benefits as the original PlayStation Plus offered, such as access to online multiplayer, cloud storage, and monthly games.

On the other hand, the “extra” tier, which costs about $15 a month, offers a wide selection of games for the PS4 and PS5 consoles. After paying for a subscription, the platform will give you access to a huge catalog of video games available for download.

While the Premium tier costs around $20, it offers all the benefits of the extra tier but includes a section of original classic video games for PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS3 consoles. In addition, it provides access to gaming tests for a limited time.

In conclusion, additional and premium subscription levels offer us a large amount of content at an affordable selling price, which becomes even less if we pay an annual subscription.

Pros and cons of Play Station Plus

One of the main differences between PS Plus and Game Pass for Xbox. The thing is, unlike Game Pass, it’s not a cheaper way to get access from day one to the newest and most anticipated releases. Also don’t expect a big catalog of PS5 exclusive games, at least they don’t have it yet. However, in the catalog we find three available gems: Demon’s Souls, Returnal and Destruction AllStars.

PS Plus is a great way to enjoy old games, and that’s one of its strengths, so you’ll find plenty of great games. Among the most prominent we have RDR2, The Last of Us remastered, God of War.

However, if you choose the “premium” subscription level, you will also get access to classic PlayStation games of all time, such as Ape Escape, a very funny PS1 game, Devil May Cry HD Collection and Infamous. One of my favorites on Play Station 3, the strikingly modern shooter FEAR, is also available in the catalog.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the game demos, which are only available on the Premium subscription level, allow you to play six trial games, but only for two hours each.

Benefits of a Play Station Plus subscription

After purchasing a PlayStation membership, a large number of free games will be available to you. Depending on the subscription level you choose, PlayStation Plus gives you access to a huge library of games, whether old, new or classic. What if, at three monthly levels, membership would grant us titles on a rotational basis; others are direct additions to the game catalog.

The benefits don’t stop there: with a subscription, you also get discounts on digital games, DLC and other items available on the PlayStation Store. Discounts will change monthly, and some of them are quite significant. If you choose to purchase a PS Plus subscription, it’s important to sign up for the free loyalty program that Play Station offers called Stars.

Do I need PlayStation Plus to play online?

One of the main reasons to subscribe to PlayStation Plus is to enjoy PS4 and PS5 online games. This isn’t just an imposition from Sony, as most modern consoles require you to pay for a membership for this purpose. If not, let’s take a look at the competition and you’ll see the paid subscription packages offered by Xbox and Nintendo for online play.

It is important to note that there are some games on the Play Station that can be played online without a PS Plus subscription for multiplayer. This mainly applies to most free-to-play games like Apex Legends or Fornite that don’t require an active PSPlus subscription to play online.

Should I buy PlayStation Plus Premium?

To answer this question, we will focus on the “Additional and Premium” subscription levels, which include a catalog of games, since the most basic version of “Play Station Plus Essential” is only needed to play online and receive some games. monthly.

Let’s start with the most expensive subscription tier, in our opinion the Play Station Plus Premium membership is not worth the price. This is because the selection of PS1 games is rather poor and lacks great games like Metal Gear Solid, the famous Crash Bandicoot games in their original version and the best fighting games like Tekken.

However, we see it slowly getting better with inclusions like The Legend of Dragoon and Worms: Armageddon, but the catalog is still not very diverse and the titles are coming in drop by drop, so for now we don’t recommend Play Station Plus Premium. The bottom line is that this subscription level continues to age and evolve your library.

Should I buy PlayStation Plus Extra?

PlayStation Plus Extra has a great selection of video games, but compared to Xbox Game Pass, we think Sony is way behind. Since Microsoft has been adding all of its own titles to its subscription catalog from day one, while with Sony we’ll have to wait a long time for PlayStation to add new titles to its subscription service.

For example, Horizon Forbidden West was added to the Play Station Plus Extra and Premium catalog in February, which came as a welcome surprise to fans, but that came almost a year and a half after its official release. However, games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, released over 2 years ago, are still not available on the service.

Drawing a parallel with GamePass, Hi-Fi Rush was recently launched and it didn’t take more than a day for Microsoft to add it to the Game Pass catalog, to the applause of all Xbox fans. However, there are some exceptions to this rule: a few select games that were released almost immediately after their release on PlayStation Plus, such as Tchia and Stray, but to be honest, these are games with not as big a budget as, say, Halo Infinite. , or gears 5.

However, for us PlayStation fans who love great games, whether they’re being added or replaying old franchises like Ratchet & Clank, the Extra subscription tier is definitely worth buying.

In my personal opinion, we recommend that you ditch the premium for now and hope that the classic games catalog continues to grow with highly anticipated PS1 titles.