

Pastor Condemns Barbie Movie, Calls for Holy Justice: “Full of Homosexuality” Photo: Playback/Warner Bros. Pictures/Hollywood Forever TV

kent christmasPastor of Church of America Regeneration Nashville condemns film “Barbie”In Greta Gerving, due to its alleged LGBTQIAPN+ content. Christmas, who calls for a “sacred judgment” on the film, says the film’s production is fraught with “homosexuality”.

Footage of a sermon recently circulated on social media shows the pastor criticizing the film. “I curse in the name of God this new Barbie movie that has been released full of transsexuals, transgenders and homosexuals.” Christmas said, before asking God to create “Holy Judgment” about long.

Christian preacher Kent Christmas slams new Barbie movie for being “full of transsexuals and transgenders and homosexuals”.



pic.twitter.com/jwN9bSItej

-Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta)



26 June 2023



On Twitter, netizens reacted to Kent’s problematic lines. “Well, that made me want to watch the movie even more,” wrote a platform user. “What’s not one thing conservatives hate these days?”questioned the other. “Personally I think it sounds like a perfect film”claimed a third.

It is worth mentioning that “Barbie” It is yet to be released and its plot details have been kept under wraps. starring margot robbie it is Ryan GoslingIn the plot, the protagonist undergoes an existential crisis and is eventually expelled from the “perfect” world of Barbieland, forced to live in the real world.

directed the feature greta gerwignominated for an Oscar for “lovely ladies”, She also writes screenplays with her husband, a film producer. Noah Baumbach, Apart from Robbie, the cast of the film also includes Ryan Gosling, simu liu, dua lipa, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Emma McKay, nakuti gatwa, conor swindells and many other stars.

“Barbie” To be released in Brazilian cinemas on 20 July.