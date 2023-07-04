Part 2″ generates comparisons with Erasmo Carlos.

It will be released in theaters on 2 November The Dunes: Part 2 and, this week, the sequel directed by Christopher Nolan It resonated among Brazilians because of the actor’s promotional image. christopher walken In the movie.

Many netizens noticed the physical resemblance of the American with the late national singer erasmo carlos And they decided to explain it in publications related to this topic – as you can see at the end of the article.

One Twitter user wrote:

Oops, will Christopher Walken be playing Tremendao in a new movie?

Have you thought? See some comments at the end of the article.

The Dunes: Part 2

order of dune (2021) was announced in October 2021, as we tell you here. Remember that Warner Bros. A new trailer is released this Thursday (29) The Dunes: Part 2 And which you can also see below.

in addition to Zendaya it is Timothée Chalamet Again as the protagonist, continuity will return Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem it is josh brolin,

Already new faces will join the cast Florence PughChristopher Walken, above lee seydoux, Austin Butler it is Tim Blake Nelson,

In the new script co-written by Nolan with Craig Mazin and Jon Spaihts, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) teams up with Chaney (Zendaya) and Freeman as he seeks revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family .

Read also: “Our Dream”: Claudinho and Buchecha biopic gets premiere date and first exciting trailer; Watch