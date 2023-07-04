Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the solar wind, which causes geomagnetic storms on Earth

Scientists have made an unprecedented discovery about the solar wind, revealing how it reaches extraordinary speeds of more than 1 million miles per hour. The findings, published in the journal Nature, are based on data collected by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. Researchers have found that the energy of the magnetic field near the Sun’s surface is what propels the solar wind to reach such terrifying speeds, reports ScienceTechDaily.

Co-led by James Drake of the University of Maryland and Stuart Bell of UC Berkeley, this study sheds light on a long-standing mystery about the drivers of the solar wind. It is important to understand its implications on Earth. The solar wind forms a giant magnetic bubble called the heliosphere, which shields the planets in our solar system from cosmic rays. However, it also carries plasma and a portion of the Sun’s magnetic field, which can interact with Earth’s magnetosphere and cause disruptions, including dangerous geomagnetic storms.

Geomagnetic storms occur during periods of intense solar activity, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections. While these storms result in spectacular aurora borealis in the north and aurora australis in the south, they can also have dire consequences, including power grid failures and global communications disruptions. In extreme cases, they pose a risk to astronauts in space.

Previous studies indicated that the Sun’s magnetic field played a role in driving the solar wind, but this process was unknown. Earlier this year, Drake co-authored a paper that proposed that magnetic reconnection is responsible for heating and accelerating the solar wind.

The researchers found that the Sun’s surface is covered with tiny “jets” of hot plasma driven upward by magnetic reconnection. By analyzing plasma data from Parker Solar Probe, scientists gained new insight into the bursts of magnetic energy that occur in coronal holes. These are open spaces in the Sun’s magnetic field and the source of the solar wind.

The team demonstrated that the interchange connection between open and closed magnetic fields, a form of magnetic reconnection, is a continuous process and not discrete events. They concluded that the rate of release of magnetic energy, which drives the outward flow of hot plasma, overcomes gravity and produces the Sun’s strong wind.

By studying the energy continuously released on the Sun’s surface, researchers aim to understand and potentially predict larger, more dangerous eruptions that spew plasma into space.