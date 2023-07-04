Overwatch 2 won’t release new story missions until 2024

Overwatch Executive Producer Jared Noyce confirmed in an Overwatch 2 content thread that there will be no more story missions in the next two seasons of the game. This means that the game will not receive new content of this type until at least the beginning of 2024.

At the beginning of August, on the 10th, an update will be released that will introduce the first “story missions”. It should be noted that these missions will not be single player content as originally announced. These will be similar to the first Overwatch’s limited-time missions, such as Halloween and Christmas, which allowed us to take on other players alongside AI-controlled enemies.

Noyce confirmed that after this first update, there would be no more content of this type for the next two seasons. This means that at the earliest in January 2024, we will receive the following “campaign” content.

Overwatch 2, released on October 4, reimagines Blizzard’s popular shooter as a free-to-play game with Season Passes. In theory, one of the great new things that this Overwatch 2 brought was the single-player PvE missions, which will be coming to this game for the first time. Trailers showed off skill trees and the ability to play as different characters, but earlier this year we learned that the mode had been canceled for good.