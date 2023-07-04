Overwatch 2 Reveals When New Story Missions Are Coming, And You Better Not Expect Them Anytime Soon

The decision corresponds to the reasons for development.

During a live broadcast on Twitch Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Noyceconfirmed that we won’t see new PvE story missions until a few more seasons pass. According to Noyce, this decision is dictated by the timing of the development of this type of content, as well as the studio’s desire to release new content for the game.

Looks like we’ll have to wait until at least 2024.

Executive Producer clarified live on streamer’s Twitch channel Emongg, in which he talked about the PvE content of the game. Live, Noyce explained that we will not see new story missions in the game either in the next season or the next.. The reason for this decision, according to Noyce, is related to the need finding a balance between launching new story missions and the time they have in research to make changes or add new features to the game. Noyce also talked about the studio’s expectations for new content that will help make it’s more pleasant to wait for these missions and constantly support the game with new content.

When it went live, Noyce did not provide a release date for this content, although based on his feedback and the expected release schedule for Overwatch 2, It’s likely that this new content won’t make it into the Blizzard title until at least 2024..

Fans have mixed feelings about Overwatch 2

Blizzard did some work on the story mode. what the fans didn’t like. Already in May of this year, it was announced that the long-awaited PVE-mode “Hero Mode” was going to be canceled in order to finally be replaced by these story missions, more manageable in development. In addition, it was also revealed that these missions will be paid, something that video game fans didn’t like. With this news, it seems that the fans they will have to wait even longer to get the contentwhich will not arrive in the expected conditions.