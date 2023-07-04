Overwatch 2 has confirmed that there will be no new PvE content for Story Mode until 2024.

During the broadcast, Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Noyce talked about the future of PvE mode. Details here!

WITH Blizzard reported that Overwatch 2 will receive a partition PvE beyond the classics pvp, fans the popular supply did not hide their enthusiasm. Now it turns out that Maybe managers o2 established that they are reneging on their promise to give experience 100% one playerBut in the end, everything was not in vain.

Before leaving everything Blizzard decided to submit content against. AI through paid and co-op upgrades. He 10th of August we’ll get along with season 6 the first missions of the story mode, where you will use your favorite characters according to a pre-set narrative. In addition, we recently received news about next batch of PvE content V Overwatch 2.

Chat on a Twitch channel streamer emongg, Jared Noiss, Executive producer from a video game Blizzard, slipped some details about how the workflow was conducted and what idea the company had. “It’s about finding a balance between delivering[the mission]to the players quickly because we love the story.” start off Noyes. On the other hand, he added that it is necessary for the company.”give us enough time to make changes or add features.”.

This last statement gives us a sample of what would be impossible to obtain a new the consignment content PvE before closing 2023. That’s why we’re assuming this perk will match the year 2024. However, it is not yet clear at what point we will receive news of story mode. “There are a few things we want to do 2024 that will fill in the gaps for the players”expected Noyes.

However, Blizzard is aware that the lack of updates for a long time will cause harm Overwatch 2. “We are trying to update (the game) in such a way that for a long time there is no feeling that “there is nothing now.”he explained. Recall that the fall in popularity and active users Overwatch 1 was largely a consequence of the lack of dynamism provided by Blizzard at the time of entry new characters, maps or news. How do you think Overwatch 2 Will he be able to resume his glory days?