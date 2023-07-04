Open-air cinema sessions are back (and selling out fast) in Lisbon – NiT

They take place on the terraces of the Convento do Carmo in Baixa-Chiado. He is a dream for any movie lover.

Cine Society’s outdoor cinema sessions are back. During the next few weeks (until the end of August) you will be able to watch your favorite movies with amazing views of Lisbon’s old houses and monuments.

Held since 2017, the experience for moviegoers (and not only) is one of the best the capital has to offer, its location in the Carmo Rooftop, a venue located in the Terracos do Convento do Carmo, which has since hosted the event What is the beginning of this? creation.

Among the hits that promise to liven up summer evenings are “Elvis”, a 2022 film by Baz Luhrmann starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock, “The Fablemans”, the most recent film from the American director Title included. Steven Spielberg, and “Top Gun: Maverick”, one of the biggest box office hits of 2022, starring Tom Cruise.

“Elvis” is one of the main attractions of the event.

Those who buy tickets will also be entitled to some classics, such as the Coen brothers’ popular 1998 comedy “The Big Lebowski”, “The Notebook”, the 2004 novel with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, and “Monty Python:” The Life of Brian”, a 1979 film by the iconic British comedy group.

All sessions start at 8:30 pm, and tickets for all films shown have a single price of 13.90 and can be purchased on the official website of the event. View the full listing – some sessions are nearly sold out.

July 3: “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again”

4th of July: “American Beauty”

July, 5: Darjeeling Limited

July 9: “Trainspotting”

July 10: “Elvis”

July 11: “Notebook”

July 12: “The Banshees of Inishrein”

July 16: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 17: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

July 18: “really love”

July, 19: “Annie Hall”

July 23: “in forest”

July 25: “dropping out”

July 26: “The Big Lebowski”

July 30: “The Fablemans”

July 31: “Greece”

August 1: “To drive”

August 2: “The French Dispatch”

August 6: “Tomorrow”

August 7: whitney houston: i wanna dance with somebody

August 8: “Notting Hill”

August 13: “big fish”

August 15: “the great Gatsby”

August 16: “American Beauty”

August 21: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

August 22: “Amelie”

August 23: “The Wolf of Wall Street”

August 27: “breakfast at Tiffany’s”

August 28: “A Star Is Born”

August 29: “walk the Line”

August 30: “Monty Python: The Life of Brian”



