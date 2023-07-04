Olivia dives into her animal side in phenomenal “When You Come” – Jornal do Oeste

Belonging to the “Selva Rock Brasileira” series, this song brings to life the idea of ​​”animal instincts” in a colorful and evocative animation.

Although humans are different from other animals, it is not hard to conclude that, in some situations, we put aside our conscience to let “animal instincts” take over. The São Paulo band was based on this idea. Olivia single produced”when you come, released on 23 juneWith original animation by Lucas Tonon and script by Diogo Pacifico and Luis Vidal.

With a powerful guitar riff and a melody that embraces Brazilian elements, the single draws an analogy with human nature and the difficulty of staying true to one’s own essence. “The lyrics talk about one person dealing with their fears and insecurities in a relationship, while the other person makes a plea (‘I’m asking you to watch over my pier, strengthen the firmament of ideals’)”. . It becomes easier to explain human emotions and behavior when we realize that we are also part of nature”, comments singer Luis Vidal.

Although they have already taken up environmental and animal issues in some of their songs, “When You Come” differs mainly due to the visual identity brought to the animation, with animals portraying the concept in a way that is similar to the previous one. To some extent, humanized. “When we started thinking of the idea of ​​the animals on the cover, we said: Man, that’s it! We’ve got to bring out the wildest view of the thing. Show this side that is evident in the show and the themes that we love. Nature is not just peace and love, it is also an animal.”, Lewis explains.

Watch the animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1dUe-YtNq0

It is the first release of the project “A Olivia – Selva Rock Brasileira”, which comes with a visual identity designed by the new formation of the band. After a series of changes, we now have Luis Vidal, Marcelo Rosado, Murilo Fedele, Pedro Lauleta and Pedro Tiepolo on stage. “It’s the first time we’re doing something with a band from scratch, a formation we’ve been playing with since the middle of last year. And we are going to bring more of this immersive experience to the show!”, he concluded.

“When You Come” Available on all digital platforms: https://onerpm.link/232540626447

With advice from Victoria Ragazzi