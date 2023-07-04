No Batman! Rumor Indicates Ben Affleck Will Return as Daredevil in ‘Deadpool 3’

Recently, new information regarding “Deadpool 3” began to circulate in the media including the possible participation of ben affleckDC’s famous Batman, in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Despite this the actor’s participation will remain attached the destroyerThe secret identity of Matt Murdock.

Affleck played this character already in 2003, when the film “Daredevil – Man Without Fear” was released. News about the former Dark Knight’s involvement came after his appearance on the set of “deadpool 3,

The film, which already has a stellar presence of several famous names like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, may now also feature Ben Affleck.

There will be other names in the film as well.

There have also been rumors in the media about the involvement of other actors, especially about Halle BerryJames Marsden and Famke Janssen, who may return to narrate characters related to the X-Men.

If these statements are true, then their respective roles would be Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey.

However, there is still no official confirmation about any possible involvement in “Deadpool 3” and the studio is expectedly keeping quiet.

Ben Affleck as Daredevil

As soon as Ben Affleck finished shooting “Daredevil – The Man Without Fear” and the film was released, many viewers began to hate the star’s performance and blame him for his participation in one of the worst productions ever developed by Marvel. Started counting.

All this influence resulted in things becoming very complicated for Affleck’s career. However, would he now be willing to return to participate in the new film “?dead pool,

As soon as all this happened, the actor seized on the opportunity to bring to life Batman, one of DC’s most famous characters, integrating films such as “Batman Vs.” Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017).

The latest title for Affleck’s role is “The Flash” (2023). farewell to you dark Knight It won’t be until December, when the sequel to “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be released in theaters.