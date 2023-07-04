Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s debut single “Barbie World” hits the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100

,barbie world“Partnership between nicki minaj it is ice masala with danish group Waterdebuted at number seven Billboard Hot 100Main Singles Chart in the United States, this Monday (3).

Read more:

According to BoardAppreciated song composed for film “Barbie” releasing in cinema halls on 21st July 16.2 million streams And was 4.7 million in the radio rangein addition to the 37,000 copies sold since its June 23 release.

According to the North American publication, the track is Nicki’s 23rd entry in the top 10 of the Hot 100 – extending her record for most tracks among female rappers – while she is associated with Whitney Houston 6th overall among females in the chart’s history. Taylor Swift leads all women with 40 top 10 songs mother of jesus (38) Rihanna (32), Mariah Carey (28) and Janet Jackson (27).

ice masala is now her fourth top 10 on the Hot 100, and her second with Minajafter cooperationPrincess Dianadebuted in April and peaked at number four. Aqua Group won its second Top 10 after 25 years.Barbie Girlpeaked at #7 in September 1997.

,tomorrow night” In morgan wallen Remains at the top of the Hot 100 for the 13th consecutive week. Billboard Hot 100 Songs. ,fast cars“, by Luke Combs, and”Calm down“, In Line it is Selena GomezComplete the Top 3 of the Parade.

See the top 10: