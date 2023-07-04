Neymar confused and criticized at an RJ-Portal VU event

Player Neymar Jr got involved in a disturbance during the show of singer Thiaguinho in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday 2. The moment was recorded in some of the videos circulating on social networks. Neymar had to be restrained by security personnel during his friend’s presentation.

The star was accompanied by Bruna Biancardi in the VIP area of ​​the show Afternoon, and was involved in a fight with an unknown person. In the video, the two are seen arguing and the fight turns serious when Neymar tries to attack the other man but is stopped before anything can happen.

The video was published on the social network by journalist Luiz Baci, and other pages immediately began replicating the video, garnering thousands of views. In another video, Neymar is seen pointing at two women, leading to rumors that he was arguing with them. However, Bruna looks calm next to him, which suggests that it could just be a conversation.

During Ludmila’s show, one of the highlights of the event, Neymar was invited on stage by the funk artist. Video circulating on Twitter showed the athlete on stage as the audience cheered.

According to CNN, the attacker’s press office said there was no confusion. According to Neymar’s communication, in Becky’s video fans are trying to approach the athlete, trying to grab him and take his hat. “That’s why the security guards intervened,” explained the advisor, who will contact the presenter of record to correct the story.

Recently, Neymar was embroiled in a controversy when he publicly admitted in a post on a social network that he cheated on his current girlfriend. Due to the player’s behavior, netizens commented on the controversies the PSG striker has been involved in.

“Every day is a brawl,” commented a user named Breno de Moura on Twitter.

“Neymar’s goal was to become the new star, winning a sixth title for Brazil,” said Karina Castro, referring to the singer, but he managed to achieve it only by becoming a new version of Chris Brown. Been involved in betrayal controversies in the past.