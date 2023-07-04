New Super League Schedule in Dreamhack’s Special Super Week

super league takes place in the middle of the regular season with a special three-game superweek in just five daysand that’s what ten teams are going to Valencia for Dreamhack. The famous event will take place on the thirtieth or fourteenth day, the perfect balance to completely change the classification for the final stretch of the summer split.

Equality of the middle zone in the Superleague League of Legends has a challenge this week with a radical change in the schedules. A personal meeting forms a weekend starting at 16:00. and an hour-and-a-half gap between each matchup, something logical in a head-to-head matchup due to the preparation of the players on the spot.

With the exception of Jokers and Fnatic TQ, both are off the hook. with just two wins in eleven days, the rest of the teams are all picks. There are six spots up for grabs in the postseason, with Rebels Gaming setting a six-win limit with most clubs jumping into that fight.

Round 12, Tuesday, July 3rd.

18:00 Fnatic TQ – Barça esports

7:00 p.m. Heretics – Jokers

8:00 p.m. Finetwork KOI – Rebels Gaming

9:00 p.m. EKLUB BISON – Giants

10:00 p.m. UCAM Tokiers – Movistar Riders

Round 13, Saturday, July 8th.

4:00 p.m. Jokers – Fnatic TQ

17:15 Barça eSports – UCAM Tokiers

6:30 p.m. Giants – Rebels Gaming

19:45 Heretics – Finetwork KOI

9:00 p.m. Movistar Riders – EKLUB BISON

Round 14, Sunday, July 9th.

4:00 p.m. UCAM Tokiers – Jokers

17:15 BISONS ECLUB – Barca eSports

6:30 p.m. Rebels Gaming – Movistar Riders

19:45 Finetwork KOI – Giants

9:00 p.m. Fnatic TQ – Heretics

In-person ticket prices for Dreamhack 2023 Valencia costs 17 euros per day, but a joint subscription for 10 live games all weekend 29 euros. The total capacity of the stadium is 25,000 seats, so the seats are much smaller than usual. If tickets are sold out, they cannot be viewed from the event.