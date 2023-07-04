Netflix documentary that highlights Taylor Swift’s fight against the “haters” – NiT

The singer visits Portugal for the first time in 2024. Remember her story in “Miss Americana” on the streaming platform.

Taylor Swift doesn’t have an easy relationship with the media. The American singer and songwriter has been featured in the tabloids countless times over the years, her personal life being the main subject of scrutiny by the international press, particularly in regards to love affairs.

Known for her casual relationships with film and music starsSwift, 33, has gained some degree of “man-eating” (or “man-eating” in free translation) fame for repeatedly breaking off relationships only to write a song about her former partner and immediately move on to the next. .

“Last Kiss”, “Back to December”, “Dear John”, “All to Well”, “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” are some of the singer’s hit songs, she believes. ​were inspired by failed dating – in these specific cases, by Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Calvin Harris, respectively.

Her image was portrayed by the press in a negative light: Taylor Swift is “annoying”, she has “a lot of friends who are models”, “treats all men well” and is “too thin”.

It’s not hard to understand the reasons why the artist distanced himself from the mainstream media over time, Using social media to send messages, often encoded, to fans about what they can expect from you and your work.

However, this began to change in August 2019 with the release of her seventh studio album, “Lover”. During the promotion of the work, after declining invitations for three years, he returned to give interviews in which he decided to speak openly. about his (anti-Trump) political views and his decline in popularity during this period.

With the release of “Miss Americana” on Netflix, the trend continued. The documentary aims to take an intimate look at Swift and the battles she fought to change her image, even spending an entire year “without anyone noticing”. Presented by Lana Wilson, the production coincided with a particularly dramatic phase in the singer’s life, when a conflict between the singer and couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became public.

True to Swift’s style, the making of the cryptic documentary was shrouded in mystery from the start, as we told you when it premiered on Netflix. The work includes previously unpublished images and direct testimonies, where she spoke about the pressure from “haters”, the media and record companies who tried to “sell her as a good girl” early in her career. Was.

“Miss Americana” also reflects the artist’s disappointment when she learned that her album “Reputation” was not considered for any of the major Grammy Awards categories., And she describes how she felt in key situations in her career, such as that fateful episode in 2009 in which she went onstage at the VMAs and was surprised by Kanye West, who took the microphone from her hand. when he accepted the highest award. Night.

Other key episodes in the documentary depict the moment the singer announces she will begin embracing her political views, culminating in an intense discussion with her father, who publicly opposes Donald to his daughter. confesses to being “terrified” of the potential consequences of watching. Trump.

Despite covering mostly heavy subjects, the magazine “Variety” defended her. “Miss Americana” ends on a positive note, showing how Taylor Swift has managed to overcome insecurities surrounding her public image. And turn them into a vehicle to make your voice heard.

Taylor Swift confirms her first concert in Portugal on May 24, 2024 at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.



