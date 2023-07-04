Neighbors petition to ‘evict’ Nicki Minaj and her husband from the neighborhood

heyNicki Minaj’s neighbors have teamed up to try to have the singer and her husband Kenneth Petty ‘evicted’ from the posh Hidden Hills area of ​​California.

A petition available on Change.org was signed by hundreds of people expressing concern that the artist’s husband had been accused of sex crimes. Neighbors fear for security and fear that the properties will lose value because of the couple’s presence.

The purported petition has been circulating since December 2022, the date on which the mansion where they live in the said neighborhood was purchased. Just last week, more than 500 people marked a digital document and expressed a wish to see Nicki Minaj and her husband leave the scene.

Hidden Hills is the neighborhood where many celebrities live, such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Simpson and Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union.

