My Pet Hooligan: A game that can rival Fortnite in a flashy battle royale

Battle Royales and shooters in general are difficult to create. How to add originality without distracting the players? What balance of surprise and skill creates the most compelling game loop?

The multiplayer shooter market is saturated and big-budget AAA titles like Valorant, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends and Overwatch continue to dominate the Twitch charts. How can a rookie hope to stand out?

Although there are many NFTs and crypto-enabled games in development, many of which don’t feel polished or exciting enough like to compete. But My Pet Hooligan (MPH) is one of the few games that definitely has a chance against the big boys, based on my experience with the current alpha test.

rabbits vs robots

Even with a relatively small team, AMGI Studios seems to be on its way to making a splash with its first MPH shooter. The game doesn’t make it too hard knowledgeoffering an ingenious premise: what if a species of sassy, ​​bipedal rabbits were enslaved by an evil corporate tech overlord called MetaZuckBot? Yes, you read it right.

In the early access version of the MPH world that I played through the Epic Games Store, it is clear that there was an uprising in Houliland. Dangerous green goo spills from the building, and weapons and ammo are strewn across the colorful but unmistakably dystopian cityscape. There is a lot of street art and bunny sculptures giving the world a breathtaking view full of funny jokes and Easter eggs.

Fast and crazy fun

Some games look great on marketing screenshots, but leave a lot to be desired after the start of matches (so-called “bullshots”). MPH has the opposite effect: character movements, animations and shooting make the game look like AAA quality even at this early stage.

Battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends are so successful in part because of their unique and compelling approach to movement, and MPH is no different. In an early version of MPH that I played, I took out the evil ZuckBots in the trash park and hunted down other real players all over the map.

Image: Transcription/AMGI.

MPH combines player versus environment (PVE) gameplay with player versus player (PVP) gameplay. While this can be very difficult to get right, I’ve found ZuckBots to be fairly easy to kill, maybe too easy at times.

But if the game map was filled with a bunch of other players, I imagine ZuckBots can get tricky at key moments, like when you’re trying to hide around a corner to recharge while the bots give away your location to enemy hooligans. There have also been a few instances where the ZuckBots would start attacking me in the middle of a 1v1 match with another player.

As someone who has spent thousands of hours playing Apex Legends and Overwatch, I have to admit that the gunplay in My Pet Hooligan was satisfying. I quickly found my favorite gear: a water pistol, a fully automatic machine gun, and a plunger sniper rifle, and I really enjoyed finding and destroying other bully bunnies across the vast map.

There are also a lot of hills to take advantage of, and the ability of the rabbits to do a backflip double jump, as well as numerous jumping platforms, made it easy to get high.

I even killed someone with a single shot from a piston rifle, a moment of real fun.

strategic moves

This game is moving fast. Rabbits can run fast, and skateboards help you quickly move around the map. Players of fast-firing shooters will feel natural at this pace, while fans of games with less movement (like Valorant) may feel less comfortable.

Even though I only played against a few in a battle royale game that would normally have had a lot more, I had a lot of fun. It was the first gameWeb3in which I was immediately amused… and had to force myself to stop playing.

It’s an easy game to master, but if your aim and moves aren’t strong, you’ll have to work hard. But the rabbit head hitboxes are quite large, making it easier to hit other players in the head compared to other games.

MPH offers a wide range of weapons for different play styles; think chainsaws, brass knuckles, samurai swords, flamethrowers, and tons of weapons. The animations and hits of the various melee weapons were fun to try out, and it will be interesting to see which items become the “meta” or dominant competitive strategy when the game fully launches.

The game developers will also need to make sure that the kill rate needs tweaking, as the most powerful weapons in the game can incapacitate players very quickly if used correctly. However, for an Early Access game, things looked pretty smooth and slick.

Another element of MPH that I liked was the interactive game environment. Almost everything on the map can be scaled, and most objects can be destroyed. For example, trucks will explode and damage anyone nearby, so don’t hide behind them for too long. And if you have a gun that shoots paintball bullets, you can draw bullets all over the city.

NFTs and cryptocurrencies

While I didn’t purchase any cryptocurrencies or NFTs to play My Pet Hooligan, it’s worth noting that AMGI Studios is very crypto-friendly. AMGI sees NFTs and cryptocurrencies as an important part of its vision for MPH, though the studio won’t force players to use them at first.

MPH is free to play and does not require cryptocurrency or NFT, but players can get Ethereum NFT with rabbit character unique to use as a playable avatar if they so choose.

These Hooligan NFTs can also be used for synthetic carrots or S-KARROTS, which AMGI Studios says can be tokenized. TsKD-20 CARROT in future. In addition to NFT Hooligan bunny, AMGI also launched ZuckBot NFT which can be claimed by Hooligan owners and will grant owners access to additional in-game content.

MPH also has its own version of loot boxes called ZuckBoxes, which can be effectively “burned” or destroyed to unlock virtual loot. And Hooligan NFT owners can upload 3D files of their characters to use in their artwork or facial recognition software so they can become their online bully both in and out of the game.

Little rabbits with big potential

In general, the game My Pet Hooligan impressed me a lot. It’s not a new invention of the battle royale formula, but it’s one of the best new shooters I’ve played in a long time.

Many multiplayer games can struggle to attract enough players to fill a single lobby without a significant marketing budget and a strong community. But My Pet Hooligan stands out as one of the few games that can make a big splash in the gaming space as long as AMGI keeps adding fresh content to expand its colorful world.