Most Popular Valorant Players and Agents (Part 2)

Just like we did with agents part one, it’s time to review the 11 that are left on the overall Valorant roster. Characters from Killjoy to Yoru and the respective players who most often played it in competition. With three years of RIOT title under his belt, there are some options that stand out above the rest. Something that we can easily see without even having experienced various previous goals in these years.

As in the first part, the point before the start. It should be noted that the data is collected from VLR after all tournaments played. We will be looking for players with a minimum OPP rating of 1550. Also, this list may change over the course of weeks and months. Now yeah let’s go with agent list from Valorant.

Valorant agents and the player who showed it the most times

If in the first part we did from Astra to KAY/ONow it’s time to deal with the remaining agents. Even without dead end There are eleven more agents between us in Valorant, for a total of 21. Like Viper, Raze or Sova who have stood out since they arrived at shooter from RIOT Games. Without further delay, let’s get down to the review.

Killjoy – randyySAVAGE (Oxygen) – 3348 ammo

One of the most used Guardians in RIOT. His skill set is perfect for both defense thorn planted for deny access to certain points. There are players who have made a “career” playing Killjoy as Randy Savage, logaN (gentle math) or MJJ (Football player).

Neon – Reduxx (oxygen) – 913 rounds

New Oxygen player in this category. As a general rule, it is easier for players from North America to copy these positions, since there are more tournaments in the region per year than in the rest. In addition to this duelist, we can add other players such as Victor (NRG) or qw1 (Football player).

Omen – Nurfed (SUPERNOVA) – 3467 rounds

probably smoker the most aggressive of Valorant, as for the ability to sneak up and infiltrate the ranks of the enemy as for tp or the ability to play “for you” with flash or smoke. The North American Cup is ready again with gmd (TCM) or zombie (Guardians). In Europe, the main “bastion” would be ANGE1.

Phoenix – SicK (Guardians) – 1666 rounds

While he stands out as one of the funniest duelists, and despite RIOT’s attempts to get him to appear in competitive Valorant, this agent doesn’t have many strongholds. In addition to Sick or Victor (subscribed to “rare” duelists), other players known as Asuna (100 thieves) or scream (KCorp) used it).

Raze – Jinggg (Paper Rex) – 3038 rounds

Probably most popular duelist in Valorant after Jett, undoubtedly. The Brazilian agent is a handy choice on several maps such as Bind and others. Unlike the vast majority of operatives before, the player who played the most rounds with Raze is from Asia, with zippan (NAVI) and Yasin (Guild) behind.

Reyna – Thief (strength 99) – 2398 rounds

One of the most frequently chosen options in the early moments of Valorant though your priority goes down to the point where they almost never play competitively. Despite this, Reina’s “big” players include players known as tenz (Guardians) or Asuna (100 thieves).

Sage – SicK (Guardians) – 1923 rounds

Another champion that is becoming less and less common. If you’re in need of healing, you’ll probably want to play as Skye, plus Sage stays on spawn and a little more in some cases. The patient reappears as the best agent player, but other players like qRaxs (footballer) or Turkish (BBL) also know about the Chinese agent. iowellSpanish player with the most rounds with Sage, since 1571.

Skye – Precision (Arial Smooth) – 2972 ​​rounds

Unlike previous agents, the emergence of cards like Lotus and Co. is helping to make the Skye an increasingly popular choice. Although joining squads is not mandatory, teams see it as a more interesting choice. accidents (NRG), Ethan (Evil Geniuses) or soulcas (Team Liquid) who used him the most at the first level.

Owl – Genghsta (camouflaged) – 5426 rounds

Together with Owl one of the agents we’ve seen the most in these three years of Valorant. The Russian agent is by far the most frequently used initiator from outside skill set what is wrong with it. Information with an arrow or drone, a long-range ult or the ability to deal damage at a distance. Good Owls are always nice to look at.

Viper – Eley (MAD Lions Coach) – 2873 rounds

If we talk about Sova as one of those agents that is cool to see at a high level, the same can be said about Viper. Many hours of study to take it to the highest level, but lots of power with ultimate which is usually synonymous with the winning round. There are great Viper players like Mako, FNS or nAts..

Yoru – f0rsakeN (Paper Rex) – 429 rounds

We end this list with one of the funniest operators to watch in competition. Crazy matches between blinkers, clones or the final, which allows you to become invisible and get into the ranks of enemies. Although not many players play it, how else could it be the most “crazy” team in the competition as it is. paper rex he was to reign with that agent.

