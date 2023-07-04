Model wants to insure her 128 cm butt and says it costs up to R$3 million

emanueli monteiro, 33, revealed he intends to get his butt insured. The influencer, who is known for his 128cm hips, started asking for quotes and said he believes the price reaches BRL 3 million.

“I’m looking for insurance, but I haven’t closed on anything yet. The size of my butt is well known to me, so I needed to insure it.”

Other celebrities have also had their buttocks insured. For example, Carla Perez took out a $3.45 million, equivalent to R$16.5 million. Jennifer Lopez was secured for a whopping amount: $300 millionEqual to R$ 1.4 billion ,

The model, who is 1.65 meters tall and weighs 69 kg, says that her hips are natural. “When I was young I had a big butt, not very round and shapely. With training, I managed to keep it that way and also increase in size”, she guarantees.

Emanueli also offered some training tips for those who want to achieve the peak of their dreams: “I always do a few sets to enhance the buttocks, such as squats, sumo squats, pelvic raises, unilateral raises, and kickbacks.” With hip extensions. I fit in workouts. I also apply creams, exfoliation, roller coaster, treat cellulite and stretch marks.

