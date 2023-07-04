Minecraft to reimagine Buenos Aires: it’s Schools Reinventing Cities, an urban planning competition for high school students

The climate crisis is an issue on the agenda of major governments as well as numerous international organizations. However, it is also of interest to international companies. In this regard, the initiative was launched in the city of Buenos Aires. Schools renovate Buenos Aires 2023For that students design and build solutions to various environmental problems in a virtual environment..

The action is part of the C40 Schools Reinventing Cities program, which is a network of mayors from around the world that aims to overcome the climate crisis and create a future where everyone can thrive. AND Buenos Aires became the first Latin American city to join this proposal.after London, New York and Quezon (Philippines).

students second cycle elementary and all public and privately run secondary schools of the city must use the game minecraft education tour iconic sites in Buenos Aires such as the City Government House, the Obelisk, the Planetarium and the Lugano Lake Reserve, and explore sustainable solutions to some of the most pressing problems from the city.

After completing the project, students should submit a 3-minute video to the organizers this answers the question: how can we build a city that is learning and looking to the future by adopting ever more sustainable technologies and habits? Projects will be evaluated by an evaluation committee belonging to the Ministry of Education of the City of Buenos Aires, which includes specialists from the Operational Directorate of Education for Sustainable Development and the General Directorate of Digital Education.

Ilan Kuperstein, C40 Regional Director for Latin America, says: “The C40 World Summit of Mayors hosted by the City of Buenos Aires in October 2022 made it clear that young people can be at the center of our efforts to combat the climate crisis. That’s why Reinventing Cities Schools gives them the opportunity to reimagine urban space and collaborate with decision makers in meaningful action against climate change.”

“This project combines digital education and sustainability, which are two fundamental areas of knowledge for the future of learners. With the mission of Renewing the Schools of Buenos Aires, we aim to promote the civic participation of young people and amplify their voices and ideas so that they are the protagonists of the present and future of the city,” he commented. Santiago AndresDeputy Minister of Education Technology and Sustainable Development, Ministry of Education GCBA.

Projects selected first will receive prize set of technological equipment consisting of five desktop PCs, a scanner and a projector. On the other hand, those who place second will receive a set of two PCs and a scanner, while those who place third will receive a PC. Anyway, prizes will go to the school where each winning project is located.

To support the participation of more students in this initiative, Microsoft Argentina is providing free access to Minecraft training to all interested schools in Buenos Aires. This learning platform is based on games in the Minecraft universe and is used by millions of educators and students around the world.

The initiative began with a training phase in April, and After the registration closes, 639 teams take part in the competition., which can be played until July 14th. The winners will be announced in September, and, according to the interlocutor, the creative projects of students will be taken into account by the city authorities when taking measures to combat the climate crisis.

