Microsoft advocates for government regulation of AI. should we trust

By now, virtually everyone agrees that powerful generative AI needs to be regulated. In its many forms, it presents a variety of potential dangers: aiding authoritarian regimes because of its potential to generate disinformation; allowing large technology companies to establish monopolies; eliminating millions of jobs; take care of critical infrastructure; and, in the worst case, pose an existential threat to humanity.

In one form or another, regulation-averse governments around the world, including the United States, will eventually need to make rules about how generic AI can and cannot be used, if only to show that For they are leading to serious dangers.

Such regulations will be extremely important, because without proper constraints, it may soon be too late to stop the spread of AI.

That’s why Microsoft is pushing so hard for government action — that is, the kind of government action the company wants. Microsoft knows this is the time for an AI gold rush, and that the company that stakes its claim first will ultimately be the winner. Microsoft has already established that claim and now wants to make sure the federal government doesn’t interfere.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft President Brad Smith and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have become the government’s go-to technical officials for advice on how to regulate generative AI. This puts Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI, in the driver’s seat — it’s a safe bet that Altman’s recommendations are in line with Smith’s.

After all, what are they advising the government to do? And will their recommendations really control the AI ​​or is it just a sham?

Altman becomes the face of AI

More than anyone else, Altman has become the face of generative AI in Congress, the person elected officials go to to learn more about it and ask for advice on regulations.

The reason is simple: OpenAI created ChatGPT, the chatbot that will revolutionize AI when it is unveiled in late 2022. Furthermore, Altman has cautiously welcomed Congress and presented himself not as a tech fanatic but as a reasonable executive who only wants good things for the world. , What hasn’t been said is how many billions of dollars he, his company, and Microsoft will benefit by ensuring AI regulation gets what they want.

Altman launched a charm offensive in mid-May, which included a dinner with 60 members of Congress from both political parties. He testified before several members of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, where he was praised in words normally reserved for important foreign dignitaries.

During the hearing, committee chairman Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) – who is generally critical of Big Tech – said: “Sam Altman is completely different from other CEOs. Not only in words and rhetoric, but in his actual Also in willingness to participate and commit to tasks and specific tasks.

Altman focused primarily on the apocalyptic aspects, including the destruction of humanity. He asked Congress to direct its rules on such issues.

It was a bait and switch.

By focusing the legislation on AI’s potential doomsday risks (which some consider to be primarily theoretical rather than real at this point), Altman wants Congress to pass regulations that seem important but are ineffective. They largely ignore the real dangers presented by technology: theft of intellectual property, the spread of disinformation in all directions, the massive destruction of jobs, the continued growth of technology monopolies, the loss of privacy, and other problems.

If Congress follows that path, Altman, Microsoft, and others in Big Tech will make billions, the public will be largely unprotected, and elected leaders will be able to claim that they control AI and keep it from the tech industry. How are you fighting?

At the same hearing where Altman was praised, Gary Marcus, professor emeritus of New York University, sharply criticized AI, Altman, and Microsoft. He told Congress that he was facing a “perfect storm of corporate irresponsibility, widespread deployment, lack of regulation and inherent unreliability”. He claimed that OpenAI is “submissive” to Microsoft and said that Congress should not follow its recommendations.

Marcus warned that companies rushing to drive generic AI adoption only care about profits, summarizing his testimony: “Humanity is in the background.”

brad smith speaks

A week and a half after Altman’s appearance before Congress, it was Brad Smith’s turn to call for AI regulation. Smith, an attorney, joined Microsoft in 1993 and was tasked with resolving an antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice. In 2015, he became the company’s President and Chief Legal Officer.

He knows the workings of the federal government so well that Altman even visits him for help on how to prepare and present his proposals to Congress. Smith knows this topic so well that The Washington Post recently published a great article about his work in AI regulation, noting, “His policy acumen is helping others in the industry. “

On May 25, Smith released Microsoft’s official recommendations for AI regulation. Not surprisingly, they fully correspond to Altman’s ideas, and highlight apocalyptic aspects rather than immediate problems. The only specific recommendation was one that no one would disagree with: “AI systems controlling critical infrastructure need effective security brakes.”

This is an obvious fact, undoubtedly, the easiest and most obvious option. Furthermore, his recommendations were such that only a lawyer could appreciate, full of bombastic legal jargon, the gist of which was: do nothing but make it matter. “Develop a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework based on the technology architecture for AI” and “New public-private partnerships to use AI as an effective tool to address the inevitable societal challenges that come with new technologies” Things like “advancing participation”.

To be fair, Smith later noted some important issues that need attention: deepfakes, AI-generated fake videos designed to spread misinformation; the use of AI by “foreign cyber influence operations, such as activities already undertaken by the Russian, Chinese and Iranian governments”; and “replacing legitimate content with intent to deceive or defraud people through the use of AI”.

However, he did not introduce regulatory proposals for these issues. And it left out all the other myriad threats presented by AI.

Is it possible that salvation will come from Europe?

The United States is generally against regulation, especially in the area of ​​technology. Lobbying from Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and others will likely maintain this stance. So it may be that Europe, which is more willing to take on Big Tech, will be the first to address the dangers of AI.

This is already happening. The European Union recently passed a bill regulating AI. It’s just a starting point, and final legislation probably won’t be finalized until later this year. But the initial project is rigid. It requires AI developers to publish a summary of all copyrighted material used to train the AI; Asks AI developers to implement safeguards to prevent AI from generating illegal content; This ensures that facial recognition is limited; and prohibits companies from using biometric data from social media to build their AI databases.

According to The New York Times, even more broadly: “The European bill takes a ‘risk-based’ approach to regulating AI, focusing on applications with the greatest potential for human harm. This would include cases where AI systems are used to operate critical infrastructure such as water or electricity, in the legal system and when determining access to public services and government benefits. Manufacturers of the technology must conduct a risk assessment before putting the technology into daily use, similar to the drug approval process.

It would be difficult, if not impossible, for AI companies to have one system for Europe and another for the United States. So a European law could force AI developers worldwide to follow its guidelines.

Altman has been meeting with European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (the executive branch of the European Union), trying to limit these regulations, but so far without success.

While Microsoft and other tech companies may believe they have a stranglehold on political leaders in the United States, when it comes to AI, Europe may be where they may find some competition.

