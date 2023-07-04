Michelle Williams talks about the possibility of a new Destiny’s Child album

singer michelle williamsEast destiny’s ChildIn a new interview on the program “The Terrell Show”, recalled the group’s final album, “Destiny Fulfilled”, and confessed that he would have been happy if the group were still together. The 43-year-old singer admitted she “didn’t want” her 2004 album to be the trio’s last and felt sorry for herself and her bandmates, Kelly Rowland it is beyoncéThe group went their separate ways in 2006, instead ‘fulfilling their commitments’ to continue their solo projects.

Indifferent, Williams commented: “I didn’t want… I don’t know if we wanted this to be the last album (…) I don’t know (because it was the last album)… I swear to you. I don’t know if I don’t want to. I’m sure we should and want to, I know there are doors open for us to do so.”

Michelle assures that she is ready for a new meeting, and maybe even a new album together.

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, who was also the band’s manager, previously admitted that he would “support” the trio if they decided to work together again.

Speaking about the possibilities of making another album recently on “Entertainment Tonight,” Matthew said: “It’s a decision that women have to make. And I definitely, definitely support that decision because I still manages Destiny’s Child. I’d love to see that too (…) I think the fans will be overjoyed, surprised. Who knows? You never know.”

mental health

Michelle Williams’ career and personal life have had their ups and downs. In 2018, the former member of the group checked himself into a mental health center in an effort to get help and fight depression.

At the time, she shared the news with her fans in a statement, revealing that she had decided to go public with her battle with mental health issues in an effort to help other sufferers.

He did not say whether his mental health issues were triggered by the demise of Destiny’s Child.

He wrote, “Over the years I have been dedicated to raising awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize that it is time to seek help, support and guidance from those who care about their well-being And take care of them.”

“Today, with pride, joy and health, I am here as one who will continue to lead by tireless example of helping those in need get better,” he said.

career start

Matthew Knowles, father of singers Beyonce and Solange Knowles, said during his recent participation in the “Mind Valley” lecture that he has always encouraged his daughters to pursue a variety of hobbies until they find their true passion. Went. And once that happened, he gave them guidance and support to reach their goals.

The 71-year-old, who now works to find and mentor new musical talent, assured that he and his ex-wife Tina Knowles would let their daughters “gravitate” into their fields as long as each Can’t get his way.

“I hope we have taught by example. We take them to NASA, we take them to science fairs, we take them to libraries. We took them to sporting (and) entertainment events, and we wanted to see where they gravitated. It was always entertainment”, he justifies.

Beyoncé won more than 30 talent shows before suffering a heartbreaking loss on Star Search, but this episode was the pivotal moment that shaped the star’s career.

Matthew acknowledged that TV talent shows served as a springboard for other future pop superstars, including the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera – noting that both lost out to other contestants before building successful careers — and noted how “important” it is. Discuss failure because it often becomes an “opportunity” to improve.

“It’s important to talk about failure because it’s an opportunity to move forward,” he advises.

