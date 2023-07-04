Meet the lineups that will compete in the #VCTAscension | #Games #Esports #Valorant | Anime, manga and video game news

Latin America, June 30, 2023– VCT Ascension Americas will take place from June 30 to July 9 from São Paulo, Brazil and will determine the team that will join #VCTAmericas 2024. The tournament will feature six teams: 9z Team and FUSION from Latin America; The Union and 00Nation from Brazil; and M80 and The Guard from North America. Here we leave all the players and coaches registered by the teams for this competition.

How to play Ascension? Check out our article on the schedule and format.

Schedule overview:

./ From 30 June to 4 July:

From 14:00 (MX) 15:00 (CO-PE) 16:00 (CL) 17:00 (AR)

./ 5’th of July:

From 12:00 (MX) 13:00 (CO-PE) 14:00 (CL) 15:00 (AR)

./ July 6 and 7:

Weekends, no games

./ July 8 and 9:

From 12:00 (MX) 13:00 (CO-PE) 14:00 (CL) 15:00 (AR)

Join the streams on our Twitch and YouTube channels or visit valorantesports.com.

———————————————

Here are the official lineups:

Team 9z (9z)

Gabriel “mizu” Gonzalez

Gonzalo “deigara” Funes

Facundo “Rubcoid” Chavez

Giuliano “Touli” Well

David “David” Olivares

Coach: Gonzalo “Romanilly” Manzano

Assistant Coach: Franco “Ruzk” Spadaccini

———————————————

FUZION (FS)

Juan “Darker” Castro

Daniel “Theory” Albadan

Luis “Mited” Gutierrez

Leandro “Virtuous” Moreno

Edgar “Edu” Espinoza

Coach: Eugenio “Kam1kaze” Mongi

Assistant Coach: Alexander “Fadeout” Brian Argüello

———————————————

Union (UNI)

Lucas “ntk” Lara Martins

Estevan “Askia” Ferreira

Rafael “rafa” Silva de Lima

Filipe “pancc” Martins Doria Paulo

Gustavo “GuhRVN” Rodriguez Ferreira

Coach: Pedro “peu” Lucas Lopez Gonzaga

Substitution 1: Carlos “vkzinn” Santana

Sub 2: Ilan “havoc” Eloy Nogueira

———————————————

00Nation (00)

Gabriel “Shion” Vilela

Artur “artzin” Araujo

Alexander “xand” Zizi

Gabriel “bezn” Costa

Bruno “b4rtiN” Almeida

Coach and Substitute: Joao “Fame” Moraes

Assistant Coach: Diamond “phonics” Seppeda

———————————————

M80 (M80)

Alexander “Zander” Dituri

Gian Franco “koalanoob” Luigi Potestio

Dan “USA” Vucenovic

Mohamed “johnqt” Amin Warid

Marc-André “NiSMO” Taillard

Coach: Vincent “Happy” Cervoni

Assistant Coach: Luke “Guenther” Claves

———————————————

Guard (TG)

Michael “neT” Hunter Burnett

Jacob “Walyn” Samuel Batio

Jonah “JonahP” Pulis

Jan “Tex” Thomas Botch

Trent “Trent” Robert Cairns

Coach: Joshua “JoshRT” Yubin Lee

———————————————

See you June 30-July 9 on Twitch and YouTube, stay tuned to valorantesports.com for all the info.

###

