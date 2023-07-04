Meet the lineups that will compete in the #VCTAscension | #Games #Esports #Valorant | Anime, manga and video game news
Latin America, June 30, 2023– VCT Ascension Americas will take place from June 30 to July 9 from São Paulo, Brazil and will determine the team that will join #VCTAmericas 2024. The tournament will feature six teams: 9z Team and FUSION from Latin America; The Union and 00Nation from Brazil; and M80 and The Guard from North America. Here we leave all the players and coaches registered by the teams for this competition.
How to play Ascension? Check out our article on the schedule and format.
Schedule overview:
./ From 30 June to 4 July:
From 14:00 (MX) 15:00 (CO-PE) 16:00 (CL) 17:00 (AR)
./ 5’th of July:
From 12:00 (MX) 13:00 (CO-PE) 14:00 (CL) 15:00 (AR)
./ July 6 and 7:
Weekends, no games
./ July 8 and 9:
From 12:00 (MX) 13:00 (CO-PE) 14:00 (CL) 15:00 (AR)
———————————————
Here are the official lineups:
Team 9z (9z)
Gabriel “mizu” Gonzalez
Gonzalo “deigara” Funes
Facundo “Rubcoid” Chavez
Giuliano “Touli” Well
David “David” Olivares
Coach: Gonzalo “Romanilly” Manzano
Assistant Coach: Franco “Ruzk” Spadaccini
———————————————
FUZION (FS)
Juan “Darker” Castro
Daniel “Theory” Albadan
Luis “Mited” Gutierrez
Leandro “Virtuous” Moreno
Edgar “Edu” Espinoza
Coach: Eugenio “Kam1kaze” Mongi
Assistant Coach: Alexander “Fadeout” Brian Argüello
———————————————
Union (UNI)
Lucas “ntk” Lara Martins
Estevan “Askia” Ferreira
Rafael “rafa” Silva de Lima
Filipe “pancc” Martins Doria Paulo
Gustavo “GuhRVN” Rodriguez Ferreira
Coach: Pedro “peu” Lucas Lopez Gonzaga
Substitution 1: Carlos “vkzinn” Santana
Sub 2: Ilan “havoc” Eloy Nogueira
———————————————
00Nation (00)
Gabriel “Shion” Vilela
Artur “artzin” Araujo
Alexander “xand” Zizi
Gabriel “bezn” Costa
Bruno “b4rtiN” Almeida
Coach and Substitute: Joao “Fame” Moraes
Assistant Coach: Diamond “phonics” Seppeda
———————————————
M80 (M80)
Alexander “Zander” Dituri
Gian Franco “koalanoob” Luigi Potestio
Dan “USA” Vucenovic
Mohamed “johnqt” Amin Warid
Marc-André “NiSMO” Taillard
Coach: Vincent “Happy” Cervoni
Assistant Coach: Luke “Guenther” Claves
———————————————
Guard (TG)
Michael “neT” Hunter Burnett
Jacob “Walyn” Samuel Batio
Jonah “JonahP” Pulis
Jan “Tex” Thomas Botch
Trent “Trent” Robert Cairns
Coach: Joshua “JoshRT” Yubin Lee
———————————————
See you June 30-July 9 on Twitch and YouTube, stay tuned to valorantesports.com for all the info.
###
