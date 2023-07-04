Marra launched a libertarian campaign in the city: “Our job is to lower taxes and abolish regulations.”

The candidate for the post of head of government wants the libertarian movement to deal him a “death blow to Kirchnerism” in the territory of Buenos Aires.

Ramiro Marra, La Libertad Avanza’s presidential candidate, started his campaign this weekend with a walk in Belgrano (Comuna 13). It will be repeated in different areas of Buenos Aires. “Our concern remains the same as it was in 2021: lower taxes and eliminate regulations,” he said.

A libertarian claimant whose national authority is Javier Miley said it was necessary to “deregulate, remove those who create work” as a means to “improve the quality of life.”

“It will be a tough campaign, but we have everything to give Kirchnerismo the third place,” he added.

“We are going to take part in the vote and deal a death blow to Kirchnerism, but we must compete with the huge apparatus created by Larreta, which has usurped the taxes of the inhabitants of the city,” he added.

At this first meeting, he was with Buenos Aires legislators Eugenio Casiels, Oscar Zago, Lucia Montenegro and Rebeca Flutas. Also Edgardo Alifraco, President of the Movement for Integration and Development of CABA; representatives of the groups ENLACES, Acción Liberal Unida and Ciudadanos, the Democratic Party and the Libertarian Party; and candidates Clara Malbran, Pilar Ramirez and Sandra Rey.