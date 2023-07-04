Luisa Sonja Gives Spoilers For Next Album: “Psychological Trip”

louisa sonja Hundreds of fans gathered for a chat on Twitter this Monday (3). The singer fielded questions about the production process for her next album, which still doesn’t have a title or release date. In Los Angeles, the artist revealed that she managed to build 28 songsbut still don’t know which ones track list Of “ls3,

According to Songza, the next album will be moreoutspokenThere is even a point in one of the songs mentioning the name of the person she fell in love with, apart from the more sexual track, of course. In regards to collaborations, the singer stated that she intends to make a more solo album without many features, but has not decided on it yet.

Luisa also said that producing the album in Los Angeles allowed more creative freedom because people did not know her. “[The album]is absolutely true about me. And it also makes me afraid of being so real and people not liking me.”Sonja joked.

Despite the internationalization of production and some tracks in other languages, the artist guaranteed that LS3 is an album”.very brazilian, most of the songs are brazilian, Part of the disc will be produced by a well-known manufacturer tommy brownworked with ariana grande, blackpink, justin bieber it is weekend,

Fans also asked Luisa to define the album in one word and she proposed two words: “psychological journey”. The singer said that the translation of the disc is “a crazy journey inside my head”. Regarding the album’s reception, he said: “I think the general public will not understand anything“But those who compare this project”sweet 22New project will be better.

During a conversation with fans, Szonza said that the cancellation caused social phobia in her: