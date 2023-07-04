LRN: Bandits add the perfect week to be a lone leader

The Bandits added three more wins to remain the sole leader of the LRN in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Exciting bouts continue in the professional League of Legends competition for the second division in the region for another day Regionalliga North. Bandits Games is the only leader OSR after he managed to finish week six perfectly with three wins and was able to finish the tournament on top before the end of the regular season.

bandits started the sixth week, sharing the first place in the standings with Saprissa eSports, taking advantage of a stumbling block on a previous date. Dominican team won vaia skint, Forgotten Aucas Esports and this Monday he managed to take first place alone, adding against Take a look at the games.

Saprissa eSports For his part, he had a terrible week, falling in three of his matches and losing to Pirate dream And Fire, was in third place in the table. Colombian team dominated by Caribbean and Forgotten Aucas Esports he was able to take second place a week before reaching the playoffs.

Take a look at the games He didn’t have a good date, he only got one win out of three he had during the week and equaled Tomorrow eSports, who was able to save a point against his compatriots. Also next to them Forgotten Aucas Esports which added only one possibility of a triple day.

Janus eSports And vaia snikt They remain in contention for a mid-table spot after closing the week with wins, looking to advance to the next phase of the standings. OSR. Pirate dream And Osaka They are at the very bottom, the Colombians with no hope of reaching the playoffs, having added not a single point in the entire competition.

OSR Leaderboard

Bandits Games 13-3

Fire 12-4

Saprissa eSports 10-6

Watching games 8-8

Tomorrow eSports 8-8

Forgotten Aucas Esports 8-8

Janus eSports 7-9

Vaiya Snikt 7-9

Pirate Dream 6-10

Osaka 1-15

Next date Saturday 8 July