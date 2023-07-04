Look at the celebrities who have already entered the world of sports; Fusion going strong

Last week, actors Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. It was announced by Jordan and Rob McElhenney Purchase of 24% shares of Formula 1 team Alpine for 200 million Euros (about R$ 1.04 billion). The trio, which is part of Maximum Effort Investments, was joined by Otro Capital and Redbird Capital Partners.

However, this is not the first time that the actors have ventured into the world of sports. In 2021, Reynolds and McElhenny became owners of Wrexham, the current champion football club in England’s fifth division. In 2022, the buyout was turned into a documentary series titled “Welcome to Wrexham”, a behind the scenes look at the Hollywood stars in the management of the team.

Since the acquisition, the actor has been very active in the daily life of the French club. For example, in 2021, he was responsible for announcing the master sponsorship of TikTok through a video posted on social media and made a huge impact.

“These are artists who have thousands of followers and fans. Therefore, if their partnership agreement with their respective teams includes the use of their images, presence at events or action on digital platforms, it will result in a huge asset which, if used strategically well, will Can bring a great financial return. and image”, explains Fabio Wolff, managing partner of the Wolff Sports Agency.

Another case of collusion between artists and sports federations comes from the United States. Since 2016, actor and comedian Will Ferrell has owned Los Angeles FC, a club that competes in MLS, the country’s top soccer league. Ferrell bought shares in the team along with former soccer player Mia Hamm and former basketball player Magic Johnson.

Producer and filmmaker Natalie Portman, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2011, decided to go head-to-head in the world of sports and founded a professional team in Los Angeles, Angel City FC. The team is ranked 9th in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“I believe that the interest of these artists in being part of these sporting bodies is a result of an organization that brings with it security and compliance, apart from the fact that they are evaluated through their ability to broadcast. (market value) and promotion”, he says. Ivan Martinho, Professor of Sports Marketing at ESPM.

In other cases, a passion for the game produced unexpected partnerships. Famous British musician Elton John has always been an avowed fan of England’s Watford FC. Starr chaired the team from 1976 to 1987 and from 1997 to 2002, and it was under his command that the club rose from the Fourth to the First Division of English football. Currently, the Briton is no longer the owner of the team.

“Elton John and Watford were a passionate relationship between an entertainment giant and football. What we see today is a relationship between two forms of spectacle, one lending its most positive qualities to the other, creating great products .. and entertainment celebrities use this digital and content to bring more popularity, visibility and business to the advantage of the teams in which they are investors”, analyzes Armenio Neto, sports business expert and founding partner of Let’s Goal .

