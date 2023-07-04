LoL ADC Explained: How to Play as a Botlaner

ADC is the most difficult role in League of Legends. It deals tons of damage but has no resistance at all. In this guide, we will tell you how to role-play and how to become a successful botlaner.

League of Legends: Want to become a successful ADC? Follow these simple steps to win. © RiotGames

As an AD-Carry (ADC) in League of Legends, you play the most important role in the game. Therefore, it is even more important to know what to do, how to play and what items are suitable for your role. Your main objective is simple, deal tons of damage in the later stages of the game and support your teammates in teamfights.

LoL ADC Guide: 5 Most Important Aspects

So let’s get started. These 5 aspects will help you understand the life of an ADC in League of Legends.

1. Choose the right champion

It is very important to choose a champion that can be played as an ADC or is suitable for this role. Usually ADC champions have a high amount of physical damage and attack speed. For example, popular ADC champions are Jinx, Ash, and Kai’sa. Especially the first two roles are easy to play and learn.

But it’s best to choose a champion that suits your individual play style and overall role.

2. Focus on making gold

ADC champions scale very well with items. Thus, earning gold should be your goal during the laning phase of the game. More gold means more items. More items means more damage. But don’t just focus on killing minions. Killing and destroying tower slabs and towers also gives gold. Work as a team with your support to achieve these goals.

It’s especially important that you always pay attention to your positioning with an immobile champion like Ash! | © RiotGames

3. Position is key

Positioning is probably the most important aspect of an ADC’s life. You must always keep sufficient distance between you and your enemies. So don’t stay on the front lines, especially in team fights. Even with your high output damage, it won’t help you if you get caught with enemy crowd control.

Stay close to your support and use your waves to protect yourself from enemy attacks. Try to deal damage from a long distance and only move forward if you are in a favorable position. Let your support do some of the work too.

4. Contact support

We know it’s not always easy to communicate with teammates. But communication is the key to a successful game or gank. Use a wide range of signals or chat to explain your next steps.

Good support will help you get kills and control the lane and your opponents. Together you can dominate the lane and lay a good foundation for later stages or even victory.

5. Focus on getting stronger

As an ADC, your strength will increase at the end of the game. Therefore, it is very important to focus on earning gold and experience points (XP) in order to get your items and the level you need. Try to participate in team battles without overtaking or approaching enemies. Your main task is to deal damage from a safe position behind your team.

And here it is. Five simple things to do to lay a solid foundation for a great future as an ADC in League of Legends.

The original article was written Paul Henning.