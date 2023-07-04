Less than 20% of PS5 users also own an Xbox Series X|S in the US.

It’s no secret that game consoles are a very expensive thing. Naturally, few people can afford to have more than one. Because of this undeniable fact, companies must compete for consumer money, although Sony believes that Nintendo is not in direct competition. Right?

This week, Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) faced each other in a lawsuit over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony is involved in this legal conflict because it is on the opposition side, which wants the multi-million dollar purchase to fail.

Nearly 50% of PS5 players own a Nintendo Switch in the US, according to a survey.

In court, Jim Ryan of Sony Interactive Entertainment stated that Nintendo was not a direct competitor as it operated in a different market for consoles than the PlayStation and Xbox. According to information provided in one of the documents, the company indicates that many PS5 users have a Switch.

“According to internal SIE surveys, nearly half of US PlayStation 5 owners also own a Nintendo Switch, while less than 20% of US PlayStation 5 owners also own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S,” the post reads. letter.

The survey shows that nearly 50% of Sony’s next generation console owners use the Nintendo Switch as a secondary console. On the other hand, less than 20% are also using one of Microsoft’s next generation platforms. This makes sense since PlayStation and Xbox make the most of cross-platform gaming, and Nintendo offers a compelling catalog of exclusive experiences that can only be enjoyed on their hardware.

After an intense debut red waterfallPhil Spencer, head of Xbox, pointed out that “there is no world where Starfield be 11 out of 10 and people will start selling their PS5s to buy an Xbox Series X|S. In a later interview, he admitted that he regretted these statements and took the opportunity to provide a better explanation.

But tell me, do you think the results of the internal survey are accurate? How many consoles do you have? Let’s read you in the comments.

