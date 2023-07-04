Leonardo DiCaprio publishes data from Amazon, praises Lula and criticizes Bolsonaro

Leonardo DiCaprio, an American actor involved in environmental issues, has published on his social networks the data of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), which shows that in April this year, warnings of deforestation in the Amazon were 67.9% less than in the same month Has occurred. 2022, when Jair Bolsonaro was in power.

In the caption, Leonardo DiCaprio says that “many are crediting Lula for re-establishing policies to protect the Amazon and indigenous rights”. Yet according to him, Bolsonaro weakened environmental policies when he was in office. In the comments to the publication, some Brazilians praise Lula, while others call him a “dictator”.

It is not the first time that DiCaprio has praised President Lula. In May, the actor congratulated the Brazilian government for demarcating six indigenous lands. He wrote, “In a victory for indigenous rights, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the demarcation of six indigenous lands. This progress comes after the previous government not only paralyzed the demarcation, but also threatened the indigenous peoples of the country.” rights were violated.”,