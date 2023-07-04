Lego announces new Super Mario sets

A lego New sets for the Super Mario franchise announced, including two airships that come with character figures Larry, morton this is a goomba,

recently, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie hit theaters and went on to be a smash hit, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

Read more about Super Mario Bros. – the film:

In super mario bros – the movieMario is a plumber who lives in Brooklyn with his brother, Luigi. Then, the two travel to the Mushroom Kingdom, ruled by Princess Peach, but threatened by Bowser, the King of the Koopas, who will do everything to be able to rule everywhere.

Luigi is then kidnapped by Bowser and he uses him to search for Mario, the only person capable of stopping the Koopas and restoring peace.

The cast features Chris Pratt as Mario, charlie day (Hope My Boss) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Man in the North) as Princess Peach, Jack Black (High Fidelity) as Bowser, Keegan Michael’s (The Predator) as Toad, and Seth Rogen (Slightly Pregnant) as Donkey Kong.

This project is funded by Nintendo and in collaboration with universal picturesWho will handle the global distribution.