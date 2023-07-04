League of Legends answers all questions about the new arena mode; When will it come, if it will be forever…

I really like the arena mode of League of Legends. Very. So much so that within a few hours in PBE there were queues up to four and five hourss due to the large number of players who were interested in trying it out before its release. And yes, this is already being fixed by increasing the size of the servers, but that’s another topic.

For now, we’re going to focus on everything we already know about this new 2 vs. 2 vs 2 vs 2, which appeared on the PBE and will soon appear on regular game servers. Let’s start with the release date. How explained on twitter Ricardo Kyles, League of Legends Brand Manager, is expected to Arena Mode launches July 20th..

Also, this one, which links to an official Riot Games blog post, confirmed one of the news we least wanted to confirm: won’t be permanent. For now, this new mode won’t be with us forever. At least not yet, but he hasn’t ruled out the idea. In fact, they really like this idea. “We are excited about this mode, but we want the players to be too. If you really like it, we will return it and/or oEWe will explore the possibility of creating a permanent version.”commented it.

League of Legends: Arena Mode Could Have Been Permanent, But It’s Not at the Right Time

Therefore, we know that it will arrive on July 20 and that, although it will not be permanent, the idea is to look it over to explore the possibility that it is. Something that would make sense given that it would have its own internal ranking system with tree, bronze, silver, gold and gladiator as ELO tiers.





Also, and as a final detail, he will have a system they call the honorable exit. through it we can leave the game at any time and surrender without negatively impacting our profile beyond the points we might lose. Interesting actually, as it further enhances the feel of the fast game mode.

