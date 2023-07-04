Lawyer Warns: “Couples Can Face Fines In Treason Case” | online tribune

In a modern society where relationships are diverse and increasingly subject to conflict, keeping up with all the change can be a challenge for justice.

Lawyer Flavia Brandão, president of the Brazilian Institute of Family Law in Espirito Santo (IBDFAM-ES), believes that justice cannot keep up with such changes, but family law guidelines for resolving disputes including marriage contracts wants to ,

Lawyer Flavia Brandão, President of the Brazilian Institute of Family Law in Espirito Santo



Photo: Kadidja Fernandes/AT



the lawyer was in tribunallab to talk about such changes in families and law and states that, in Brazil, couples can make contracts to avoid unfaithfulness and to establish rules for the relationship.

A Tribune – How Has the Law Adapted to New Types of Families?

– Flavia Brandão- First of all, we have to understand that the law always follows the society. So, first you build and then legislate what you want.

It is interesting to note that today we have seven different types of families according to the principle of law. The 1988 constitution brings an advance clause stating that family is that which is formed by marriage, stable union and single-parent family. But it also gives affection an opportunity to be a major factor in building these families, which seek recognition of their rights.

Can Nyay keep pace with these changes in modern families?

Justice itself, the law, does not keep up effectively with the changes taking place at that time. An example: Regarding divorce, how many years passed until the possibility of actually leaving the union was recognized in order to be able to marry someone else?

So everything has a maturation process. But, we must think that family law always has to make guidelines, solutions to reach the best law and these solutions come through lawyers, jurists who go to judiciary to get the answer to the problem. In this way, we build up until the legislative power effectively creates laws that adapt to this family growth situation.

So, there is change, but it is a little slower than we would like. A great example: families created by people of the same sex can form a stable union, but we still do not have a specific law.

That means the legislature is more backward than the changes taking place in the world.

Could this delay be hurting families?

These conflicts can sometimes come in the way, because gaps are also created, unless decisions are made first, provisions are made first, this gap can really hurt someone.

As far as the agreements between the couples are concerned, as we saw the controversy over the alleged agreement between the player Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna last week. What exactly is accepted by justice?

– It goes on between them, because they are boyfriend and girlfriend. The deal is between them. If for them it is a form of intimacy that meets affective and rational expectations, then that is fine.

What you shouldn’t do is make an agreement and when the other decides to use it in your favor, the first wants to break the relationship saying it wasn’t meant to be like that at all. It should not happen. Deal done. But when it comes to celebrities, there is a semicolon in everything.

Is it worth compromising in marriage?

When people decide to live together through marriage, through a stable union, they must think about how they want to build this relationship. Our law provides for the possibility of entering into a prenuptial agreement. It is an agreement to marry and it is not just about equity, but also something off balance sheet. We will always have to protect personal autonomy, but the law also protects the dignity of people.

For example, couples may impose fines in case of infidelity. It’s a penal clause, but they didn’t even think to use it until earlier this year, when a couple in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais entered into a contract fined R$180,000 and the justices upheld it. Till then, it was only for celebrities, but now it is allowed. This is what I was saying about justice changing according to social movements. So, if a couple can do it, everyone can do whatever they want to do.

A known case of this type of settlement is that of singers Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who entered into a millionaire settlement when one or the other cheated.

What are the main problems facing family law today?

– We have important points: custody, living with children and separation of parents. The latter is what we should be more concerned about today. There is also alimony (pension) for the son and ex-husband, fraud in naming and partition. All are such topics which never end and people always have questions in their mind.

