LaLiga launches new era with EA SPORTS™ as strategic partner | CD Tenerife

LALIGA started a new era hand in hand with its strategic partner for the next five seasons, Electronic Arts Inc.. And she did it with a coming out in which she was surrounded by clubs and strategic partners. All of them witnessed the transformation that the institute has undergone in recent years and which has reached its maturity today.

This transformation includes a big evolution at the brand level, which is related to its strategy and positioning, but which will also be reflected in something as tangible as audiovisual broadcasting or LALIGA’s digital ecosystem.

This global transformation began with the announcement of a new brand positioning and purpose under the slogan The strength of our footballlaunch, with which the competition confirms its commitment to inspire and positively impact society.

Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, said: “Today we are starting a new era that will mean revolutionary changes for both Spanish football and the entire industry. And we do it surrounded by clubs and strategic partners such as EA SPORTwithout whom none of this would have been possible. Together we want to offer the best football for society and the best society for our football.”

The support of our strategic partners has been important all these years and will continue to be so. For all of them, LALIGA offers a product with a characteristic that makes it a key player in the industry: it multipurpose, since it reaches people of different ages or backgrounds; is multi-engagement, since you can interact with it in different ways and with different intensities; and it is multicultural due to its large global presence.

In this way, LALIGA will continue to bet on expanding the global football ecosystem hand in hand with the leaders of the industries it is part of, as is currently the case with global partners such as Microsoft, PUMA, Mahou San Miguel or BKT, but without losing out on type of regional and local partners, adapting to the needs of each territory. As for Spain, El Corte Inglés, Allianz, Nissan, Solán de Cabras, Burger King and vivo will accompany LALIGA next season.

Strategic alliance set to revolutionize football industry

The alliance between LALIGA and EA SPORTS is also reaching its peak of maturity in this new era. And this is thanks to relations that have been strengthened over the past 10 years, but are now developing dramatically. Both begin a new phase in which publisher video game leader becomes title sponsor competition, becoming the first international sponsor to take this position.

David Jackson, Brand Vice President EA SPORTsaid: “LALIGA clearly shares our vision for the future of fan-centric football, and this partnership provides us with an opportunity to reimagine how fans interact with the game. will constantly challenge, learn and grow together as partners. As we enter a new era with EA SPORTS FC, we’re excited to see our partnership with LALIGA come to life in a variety of ways, from audiovisual technology to entertainment innovation, grassroots initiatives for digital communities, all with the goal of bringing football fans closer together.” .

Through this strategic alliance, a breakthrough way of understanding football is emerging, the barriers between physical and digital are broken down, creating a unique product that will be accessible to a much wider audience. This agreement will be reflected in the nomenclature of the First Division, which will be renamed LALIGA EA SPORTand in the second division, which will be called LALIGA HYPERMOTIONreferring to the recognized technology used by the video game EA SPORT FCbased on motion capture, which provides next-generation visuals for a more realistic gaming experience.

But the two companies’ commitment goes beyond this technological and audiovisual transformation as both pursue the goal of continuing to make a positive impact on society, allowing them to inspire the world through football.

Other key partnerships in season 23/24

A new era will come with other alliances such as the recently introduced LEGENDS. Together with them, LALIGA opened LEGENDS, home of football presented by LALIGA, a space that houses the largest collection in the history of world football. It is located in Madrid and is the first step in the alliance between LALIGA and LEGENDSto which, in this case, UEFA is also added.

A total of 600 memorabilia worn by players from official FIFA, UEFA, Conmebol, LALIGA and many more competitions are on display in the 4200 square meter 7-storey building culminating in the LALIGA TwentyNine’s LEGENDS sports bar.

From my side, fans has become a strategic partner with which LALIGA is going to launch its first online store. Both companies entered into a multi-channel agreement for the production and distribution of competitors’ products. This is the online store LALIGA Store, which will be launched worldwide this summer, before the start of the next season. Here, fans will be able to find a wide selection of officially licensed LALIGA shirts, training clothes and accessories, as well as most LaLiga teams.

Over time, the offer will be expanded to include clubs from two categories of LALIGA, becoming the largest catalog merchandising competition.

Transformation at all levels

Among the new products presented are those that are part of the LALIGA digital ecosystem. In addition to the visual change of the network, which adapts to the new logo and new corporate colors, there will be important changes at the technological level.

The official LALIGA app has been redesigned to offer the user a much more personalized experience according to their tastes and with up-to-date information according to their preferred club. In addition, it includes a new social video experience focused on CLOSE TO LIVE and that they are much easier to share on social media. Also FANTASY LEAGUE modifications will be implemented, which will be known from July 12, which will help improve the user experience.

On the other hand, at the audiovisual level, and from August 11, a new way of understanding football will be opened, with a total change in the graphic package in the broadcast of matches, including visualization on the air, down to the marker with new graphics that will make them much more dynamic and alive. The use of each of the cameras is also changing in search of new shots that bring the fan even closer to reality. EA SPORT FC.

The overall goal of the innovations implemented in the broadcast is to be able to show new perspectives and angles that, enriched with information, create a much more immersive viewing experience, much more like a video game.

ABOUT LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association made up of 20 LALIGA EA SPORTS/SAD football clubs and 22 LALIGA HYPERMOTION football clubs, responsible for organizing professional and national football competitions.

It has over 200 million social media followers worldwide across 16 platforms and 20 different languages; and it has the widest international network of all sports facilities with which it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices headquartered in Madrid (Spain). The association carries out its social activities through FOUNDATION and is the first professional football league in the world to host a competition for footballers with intellectual disabilities: the LALIGA Genuine.

About electronic art

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is the world leader in interactive digital entertainment. The company develops and delivers online games, content and services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA’s GAAP net income was approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for its portfolio of critically acclaimed high-quality brands including EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ , Plants. against. Zombies™ and F1®. Learn more about EA at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, EA SPORTS logo, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and F1 are the property of their respective owners and are used with permission. All rights reserved.