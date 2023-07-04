Kylie Jenner has officially changed Wolf’s 16-month-old son’s name to Aire! – 06/27/2023

The Kardashian-Jenner family is new in this area! Last Thursday, the 22nd, TV star Kylie Jenner received approval from a US judge to change the name of her 16-month-old son. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member has decided to team up with her ex-partner Travis Scott to change their son’s name from Wolf Jax to Airey Webster, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The 25-year-old businesswoman and the 32-year-old rapper welcomed their son on February 2, 2022 and initially named him Wolf Jax. However, the name was short-lived as Kylie shared on her Instagram Story in March 2022 that their little one is no longer Wolf. The sudden change has made the fans curious and eager to know the reason behind this decision.

– We didn’t really feel like it suited her. Just wanted to share why I see Wolf everywhere.

Kardashian finally revealed her son’s new name, Aire, in January in an adorable Instagram post. He accompanied the revelation with a caption that simply read AIRE, followed by a heart emoji, which left followers guessing about the meaning of the unique name. According to People Insider, the name Aire is said to symbolize the god Lion, which adds an element of royalty to the child’s identity.

Since then, fans have been curious to know the correct pronunciation of the name. In response to a fan page question, Kylie clarified that it is pronounced AIR, thereby clearing up any confusion.

The young mother recently shared an adorable video on TikTok while walking on the array in the sun. The video captured an emotional moment of the mother-son relationship as Kylie and Ari strolled through a garden filled with vibrant flowers.

This latest update comes after Kylie’s Mother’s Day tribute, where she gifted her followers with never-before-seen photos of both Ayer and her eldest daughter, Stormi. The heartwarming Instagram post showed the joy of motherhood and included intimate photos of Kylie during her pregnancy, as well as a super-cute image of Stormi breastfeeding her baby boy.

Kylie Jenner always manages to keep fans in suspense, be it through her ever-evolving beauty empire or her personal life. With her son’s unexpected name change from Wolf to Aire, she continues to show that she isn’t afraid to make bold decisions. As the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty continues to expand, one thing’s for sure: The world will be clamoring for more surprises from this influential family.